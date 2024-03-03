Sun. Mar 3rd, 2024

    New York AG Calls for Repeal of Nassau County Transgender Athlete Ban

    New York AG Calls for Repeal of Nassau County Transgender Athlete Ban

    The New York Attorney General’s Office called for the reversal of a Nassau County executive order banning transgender female athletes from competing in women’s sports, arguing it violated state anti-discrimination laws.

    The executive order made on Feb. 22 said that teams must be designated based on assigned sex at birth, in order to play at a Nassau County Parks property.

    On Friday, the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James called for the order to be rescinded in a cease-and-desist letter.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

