New York AG Calls for Repeal of Nassau County Transgender Athlete Ban

Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images

The New York Attorney General’s Office called for the reversal of a Nassau County executive order banning transgender female athletes from competing in women’s sports, arguing it violated state anti-discrimination laws.

The executive order made on Feb. 22 said that teams must be designated based on assigned sex at birth, in order to play at a Nassau County Parks property.

On Friday, the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James called for the order to be rescinded in a cease-and-desist letter.

