Sun. Mar 3rd, 2024

    News

    Polygamous Mormon Sect Is Actually a Sex Trafficking Cult: Lawsuit

    By

    Mar 3, 2024 , , , , ,
    Polygamous Mormon Sect Is Actually a Sex Trafficking Cult: Lawsuit

    Jon G. Fuller/Getty Images

    A polygamous religious community in Utah is actually a criminal cult that trafficked young girls and forced them into early marriages that were sometimes incestuous, a new lawsuit alleges.

    Ten women who left or escaped the alleged sect led by Paul Elden Kingston on Wednesday filed a federal complaint against Kingston, thirteen of his family members, and several other members. The complaint, which is nearly 140 pages long, also names as defendants dozens of businesses and entities ranging from restaurants, grocery stores, the Mormon fundamentalist denomination Latter Day Church of Christ, and an allegedly fake “bank” operated by the cult.

    The complaint alleges that the cult actively practices sex trafficking, sexual abuse, child abuse, and forced labor. In some cases, Kingston forced girls to marry men they were related to and suffer repeated domestic abuse, the lawsuit claims.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Neighbors at war in one of Sydney’s wealthiest suburbs: Mansion owner takes another blow after complaining that six palm trees were “ruining her $27 million harbor view”.

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Carlo Ancelotti reveals what Jude Bellingham said to the referee to be shown a straight red card after the Real Madrid star was controversially denied a last-gasp winner at Valencia

    Mar 3, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Neighbors at war in one of Sydney’s wealthiest suburbs: Mansion owner takes another blow after complaining that six palm trees were “ruining her $27 million harbor view”.

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Carlo Ancelotti reveals what Jude Bellingham said to the referee to be shown a straight red card after the Real Madrid star was controversially denied a last-gasp winner at Valencia

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    GOP House candidate JR Majewski drops out after facing backlash for disparaging Special Olympics athletes

    Mar 3, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy