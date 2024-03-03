Toddler dies after arriving at Cairns nursery feeling unwell

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A two-year-old boy has died after attending a government-run daycare in Cairns, far north Queensland.

The boy was reportedly showing signs of discomfort when he arrived at the center and was said to have a pre-existing condition.

The boy was flown to Brisbane for treatment but could not be saved.

The Queensland Department of Education did not indicate the location of the daycare center, but confirmed the loss of life.

A two-year-old boy has died after attending a government-run daycare in Cairns, far north Queensland. stock image

A spokesperson said the department is “aware of the tragic death of a child who attended a childcare center in Cairns and we would like to express our deepest condolences to the family at this very sad time.”

“As the regulatory authority for early childhood education and care services, the department places the highest priority on the health, safety and well-being of all children who attend these services,” the spokesperson told the Cairns Mail.

The death is said to be not considered suspicious and no investigation has been announced.

In July 2022, a two-year-old boy died suddenly at a nursery in Maryborough, on the Fraser Coast region of Queensland.