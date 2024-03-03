Sun. Mar 3rd, 2024

    News

    The Best and Worst Changes in Netflix’s Live-Action ‘Avatar’

    By

    Mar 3, 2024 , , , ,
    The Best and Worst Changes in Netflix’s Live-Action ‘Avatar’

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Netflix/Nickelodeon

    Let’s not beat around the White Jade Bush: We all knew that Netflix’s live-action take on Avatar: The Last Airbender was gonna upset some folks. The original Nickelodeon series is a beloved feat of animation that shaped countless fans’ childhoods, and on top of that, it went on to become a popular pandemic rewatch. Any time an animated classic becomes grist for the live-action adaptation mill, controversy inevitably (and often deservedly) follows. And while I can’t say that this new Avatar lives up to its previous incarnation’s legacy, I also gotta say… It’s not nearly as bad as I feared!

    Remember last time someone tried to interpret this thing in live action? (Of course you don’t, because we’ve all ethered M. Night Shyamalan’s unfortunate 2010 film from our minds.) Well, this isn’t quite as bad as that. That’s partially because the casting is actually authentic—there’s no Nicola Peltz playing Katara in this version!—and also because as a series, Netflix’s take has more time to unfurl the many intersecting plot lines that made the original so compelling.

    That said, this series is not a precise, one-to-one remake of the original; instead, its producers sought to “remix” elements of the original to make something new. Sometimes the results are even better than the original, but more often, they fall flat. Here’s a rundown of some of the best and worst tweaks.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Neighbors at war in one of Sydney’s wealthiest suburbs: Mansion owner takes another blow after complaining that six palm trees were “ruining her $27 million harbor view”.

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Carlo Ancelotti reveals what Jude Bellingham said to the referee to be shown a straight red card after the Real Madrid star was controversially denied a last-gasp winner at Valencia

    Mar 3, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Neighbors at war in one of Sydney’s wealthiest suburbs: Mansion owner takes another blow after complaining that six palm trees were “ruining her $27 million harbor view”.

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Carlo Ancelotti reveals what Jude Bellingham said to the referee to be shown a straight red card after the Real Madrid star was controversially denied a last-gasp winner at Valencia

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    GOP House candidate JR Majewski drops out after facing backlash for disparaging Special Olympics athletes

    Mar 3, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy