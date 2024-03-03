Carlo Ancelotti reveals what Jude Bellingham said to the referee to be shown a straight red card after the Real Madrid star was controversially denied a last-gasp winner at Valencia

Valencia – Real Madrid 2-2: Bellingham sees the winning goal DISCARDED

The England midfielder protested and was sent off in chaotic scenes on Saturday

Carlos A.Ncelotti has defended Jude Bellingham after he was shown a red card for dissent in Real Madrid’s dramatic 2-2 draw against Valencia.

Referee Jesús Gil ruled out Bellingham’s winning goal because he had already whistled the end of the game.

He then showed Bellingham a straight red card for something he said while the Madrid players surrounded the match referee.

Carlo Ancelotti said: “He didn’t insult the referee. He was respectful. He spoke in English and just said: ‘It was a fucking goal.’

Seven minutes were added to the end of a chaotic and dramatic match at Mestalla. The referee then appeared to add an extra minute after awarding a penalty to Valencia and then changing his mind after reviewing it on the field.

Jude Bellingham thought he had scored the winning goal, but his header was disallowed.

The England star pounced on the end of a flying cross as the whistle blew in added time.

Bellingham protested and was ejected in chaotic scenes at the end of Saturday’s game.

That extra minute ended when Real Madrid won a corner with the clock at 98:13. But Gil let Madrid take the shot and instead of blowing immediately after the shot, he let play continue long enough for Brahim to cross, just before Bellingham scored.

“It’s unprecedented,” said Ancelotti, who had seen his team come back from a 2-0 deficit but were denied three points by a matter of seconds.

When asked if the players could calm down before the next matches, he said: “They just need to look at the table, we are where we want to be.”

Real Madrid remain leaders, but Girona can reduce the gap to four points if they beat Mallorca on Sunday. Barcelona will go six points behind if they beat Athletic Bilbao.