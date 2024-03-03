Sun. Mar 3rd, 2024

    3 Arrested After Brazilian Influencer Gang-Raped in India While on Motorcycle Trip Around the World

    3 Arrested After Brazilian Influencer Gang-Raped in India While on Motorcycle Trip Around the World

    Warning: Graphic descriptions of sexual violence.

    A picturesque travel day in India turned into a nightmare for a touring influencer couple who was brutally attacked by a gang of assailants who allegedly took turns raping the woman, local police said Saturday.

    Fernanda and Vicente, who document their world travels by motorcycle for an audience of more than 140,000 Instagram followers, were passing through the Dumka district in India on their way to Nepal when they were viciously attacked. They had stopped in Dumka to camp there in a tent overnight, multiple outlets reported.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

