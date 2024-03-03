David Beckham chivalrously holds an umbrella for his wife Victoria as she continues to use crutches after her show at Paris Fashion Week.

David Beckham was ever the gentleman as he held up an umbrella to protect his wife Victoria from the rain as they stepped out in Paris on Saturday.

The former footballer, 48, helped the former Spice Girl, 50, as they headed to a family dinner just 24 hours after her successful show at the city’s fashion week.

Despite still limping on crutches after suffering an ankle injury during a recent gym workout, Victoria cut a stylish figure dressed all in black.

He wore a tailored jacket and baggy pants while shielding his eyes behind a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Meanwhile, David looked equally dapper in a navy suit which he layered over a matching fleece turtleneck.

After the show, David couldn’t contain his pride for his wife and took to Instagram to share his love for the fashion designer.

He gushed that he was “so proud” of Victoria after she didn’t let her injury or protesters ruin her big night.

David wrote: “I’m very proud of you for many reasons, but this season put a lot of things to you and again you did what you do best.” We love you @victoriabeckham’.

Despite her ankle injury and the fact that the show was invaded by Peta protesters, she continued to enjoy her big night with her husband and children Brooklyn, 24, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.

In a prank, David gave Victoria a piggyback ride while holding a bottle of champagne as Victoria thanked him for his support, while referencing her injury.

She wrote: ‘Always supporting me (literally) I love you so much x Kisses x’.

The family was also joined by Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz, however, the couple’s middle son, Romeo, 21, was absent following his break up with his girlfriend Mine Reagan.

Victoria also shared a fun photo of the family posing as she wrote: ‘Always there to support me x I love you all so much!’

They were joined for dinner by their daughter Harper, 12, and son Cruz, 19,

Harper looked chic in a black knit dress that she wore with a denim jacket.

Cruz opted for an elegant sweater and pants

His eldest son, Brooklyn, 24, was also there with his stunning wife Nicola Peltz, 29.

The American socialite looked stunning in a white silk dress with sheer lace panels.

Brooklyn followed in his father’s footsteps and also held an umbrella for his wife as they walked through the downpour.

While thanking his family for being there, he admitted that he missed his other son as he noticed Romeo’s absence.

‘Kisses @DavidBeckham #HarperSeven @CruzBeckham @BrooklynPeltzBeckham @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham… Miss you @RomeoBeckham xx’.

Meanwhile, the show wasn’t all smooth sailing, as activists caused chaos as they took to the catwalk while waving signs reading “long live vegan leather” and “animals are not fabric.”

VB is known to incorporate leather into its brand’s clothing and accessories, including Nappa leather (made from lamb) and shiny calfskin bags costing over £2K.

The show’s live broadcast was also interrupted and the model was later filmed during a second strut down the runway after protesters were removed by security.

David gushed that he was “so proud” of his wife as the family shared sweet posts after her successful show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday night.

Victoria also had the support of her children Brooklyn.

Victoria was greeted with applause when she appeared before the show, cutting an incredibly elegant figure in a black sleeveless top and wide-leg pants.

While David looked dapper for his wife’s big night in a beige double-breasted jacket which he layered over a stylish fleece-collar sweater.

Harper followed in her mother’s stylish footsteps in a long black dress that she paired with a pair of chunky white sneakers.

Actress Nicola was rumored to have been walking in the show after she was spotted at a fitting with Victoria in the French capital this week.

However, Nicola was spotted with Brooklyn shortly before the show started on Friday night, when they later sat together in the front row.