Sun. Mar 3rd, 2024

    News

    Vicious War Divides a NYC High-Society Apartment Tower

    By

    Mar 3, 2024 , , , ,
    Vicious War Divides a NYC High-Society Apartment Tower

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Yoni Kirsch

    In the foyer of his 12-room co-op overlooking Central Park, financier Clifford Press is hunched over, trying to persuade his 14-pound Jack Russell to stop showing her belly. Behind him, sunlight streaks through the cavernous living room, adorned with gold mirrors, hardwood floors, and a working fireplace.

    The building, 1120 Fifth Ave., is a dense nexus of wealth, home to Michael J. Fox, Nelson Rockefeller’s daughter, and heirs to the Sears and Toys “R” Us fortunes. It should be a respite from New York’s loud streets.

    But Clifford Press is a man at war. His enemies, he tells The Daily Beast, are the relative peasants on the “B and C” side of his building who sit on the 11-person co-op board. “They’re in the sort of cheaper apartments,” he said. (Those units are generally worth $5 million to $10 million, while his is worth at least eight figures.)

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    The Border Patrol Union ridicules Biden for his visit to Texas with a joke itinerary of his day along with a photo of the president sleeping in a chaise lounge, after saying the trip was purely for ‘politics’

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Kylie Jenner Shares Stunning Glam Shots Wearing a Flower Crown as She Teases First Cosmic Fragrance

    Mar 3, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    The Border Patrol Union ridicules Biden for his visit to Texas with a joke itinerary of his day along with a photo of the president sleeping in a chaise lounge, after saying the trip was purely for ‘politics’

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Kylie Jenner Shares Stunning Glam Shots Wearing a Flower Crown as She Teases First Cosmic Fragrance

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    China’s food delivery gig workers are driving a $208B business, but couriers have it as bad as factory workers

    Mar 3, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy