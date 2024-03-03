Sun. Mar 3rd, 2024

    News

    It’s Nuts That Trump Will Soon Have Classified National Security Intelligence Briefings Again

    By

    Mar 3, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    It’s Nuts That Trump Will Soon Have Classified National Security Intelligence Briefings Again

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    Political news comes at the speed of tweets these days. In the deluge of breaking news, it’s easy to forget what happened in the not-so-distant past.

    In 2017, then-President Donald Trump disclosed “highly classified” intelligence to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting in the White House. The intelligence was “code word” information, obtained by an American ally and shared with the United States only in the strictest confidence.

    In 2019, Trump tweeted a remarkably clear image of a rocket that had exploded on a launch site in Iran. It turned out this was a classified image taken by a classified reconnaissance spacecraft. The image was finally declassified three years after Trump had shared it with the public.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    The Border Patrol Union ridicules Biden for his visit to Texas with a joke itinerary of his day along with a photo of the president sleeping in a chaise lounge, after saying the trip was purely for ‘politics’

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Kylie Jenner Shares Stunning Glam Shots Wearing a Flower Crown as She Teases First Cosmic Fragrance

    Mar 3, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    The Border Patrol Union ridicules Biden for his visit to Texas with a joke itinerary of his day along with a photo of the president sleeping in a chaise lounge, after saying the trip was purely for ‘politics’

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Kylie Jenner Shares Stunning Glam Shots Wearing a Flower Crown as She Teases First Cosmic Fragrance

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    China’s food delivery gig workers are driving a $208B business, but couriers have it as bad as factory workers

    Mar 3, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy