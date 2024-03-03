Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari says their relationship was a blessing despite divorce after a year of marriage

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards.

Actor and model Sam Asghari is holding no ill will toward Britney Spears following their divorce last year, he told People Magazine.

Asghari was married to Spears for 14 months before “irreconcilable differences” led to the divorce in August 2023, Business Insider reported.

In an interview published Saturday, Asghari spoke about the “blessing” of being with Spears but said the pair had grown apart.

“It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on,” Asghari told the magazine.

Asghari told the publication he could not imagine the pair talking “badly about each other” and said he would never disparage the relationship that he and Spears had.

“That’s something I’m never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that’s always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life,” Asghari said.

Asghari and Spears’ relationship began in 2016 when Asghari starred alongside the singer in the music video for her song “Slumber Party.”

The couple began dating while Spears was under a conservatorship. Asghari publicly supported her in 2021 as she fought her conservatorship in court. The 14-year legal guardianship ended later that year, in November.

The pair married in June of 2022 and separated a year later, on July 28, 2023. A month later, Asghari filed for divorce.

At the time, Spears said she was “shocked” by the news.

“6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business,” Spears wrote in an Instagram caption. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly.”

Representatives for Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

