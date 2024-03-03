Paul Mescal ‘is dating BAFTA nominee Rising Star Sophie Wilde’ after pair made joint appearance at London nightspot: ‘Friendship has become something more’

Paul Mescal is reportedly dating BAFTA Rising Star nominee Sophie Wilde after they were spotted sharing a kiss at a Chiltern House after-party.

The Normal People hunk, 28, became friends with Australian actress Sophie, 20, last year after meeting at many red carpet events, according to mirror.

Now, their friendship has supposedly turned into something more, as the couple is said to be in love with each other.

A source told the publication: "Paul and Sophie have been having a lot of fun together, and now their friendship has turned romantic.

‘They became very close after last month’s B Awards and were seen kissing until the early hours of the morning at an after-party at Chiltern Firehouse.

“It’s still early, but they’re excited about where things could go. They have a solid foundation and have a lot of respect for each other.’

In October, Paul reportedly signed up for a dating app as the actor returns to the dating game.

Paul split from his girlfriend, musician Phoebe Bridgers, 15 months ago.

The actor decided to try his luck in online dating, according to sources Mirror He reportedly saw Paul scrolling on an app.

A source said: ‘Paul, like many other actors, has a crazy schedule which can make it difficult to meet people.

“The best thing about apps is that you can chat with people wherever you are.”

While the publication did not reveal which dating app Paul hopes to get lucky on, he is known to have used dating apps in the past.

Paul was previously seen on the dating app Raya before starting dating Phoebe in 2020.

The couple split in December after Phoebe quit after becoming close to American comedian Bo Burnham.

Previously, Paul spoke about how he struggles with speculative stimulation of his personal life, especially regarding his romantic ties.

“Sometimes I can drown it out and other times it makes me really angry and angry,” she told Vanity Fair in February.

“People are going to write and say things because there is a certain interest in anyone who is in the public eye about how that person lives their life, who they live with, what they are doing and how they are doing.” is going to do it.

And look, many times people are very kind to support me. That’s my predominant experience.’

Paul was a self-confessed Bridgers fan before their first meeting and began dating the talented musician after he was catapulted to fame after starring in Normal People.

Paul was catapulted to fame after playing Connell in Normal People.

He said: “I’m definitely tempted to say the state of my thing, that will always be there.” But I don’t think it’s a good idea to do so.

‘When Normal People came out, I was very direct in interviews and it didn’t really help me at all. But there is still the temptation to say, ‘Shut the fuck up.’ This is my life. This is what is happening. Or this is what is happening.

‘But moving forward as much as I can, that will be my private life. That’s a difficult thing to achieve. But giving strangers an answer about my life doesn’t really help me.

“It’s like a quick boost of serotonin, saying, ‘I said what I needed to say.’” And then it’s just Twitter fodder.”