Donald Trump claims Biden’s border policies are a “conspiracy to overthrow America” ​​and claims Democrats want to “incite” immigrants to vote in 2024 in a fiery speech at a rally in Virginia.

Former President Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden’s border plan as a “conspiracy” to destabilize the United States during a rally Saturday night.

The campaign event in Richmond, Virginia, drew thousands of enthusiastic Trump supporters to the Commonwealth Capitol. Supporters of the former president came from across the state and lined the blocks around the convention center hours before he delivered his remarks.

Shortly after taking the stage to loud applause, the former president turned his attention to Biden and his ‘open border policies.’

“Biden’s conduct at our border is, by definition, a conspiracy to overthrow the United States of America,” Trump told the audience.

“They’re throwing their prisoners into our country, doesn’t this stupid guy get it?”

Former President Donald Trump sharply criticized President Joe Biden for his ‘open borders’ policies and for referring to immigrants as ‘newcomers.’

Supporters of the former president lined the blocks around the Greater Richmond Convention Center for hours before Trump arrived.

President Joe Biden’s administration recently referred to immigrants as “newcomers” in an official White House statement.

‘You know what they call them, newcomers!’ Trump continued, mocking the Biden administration’s recent move to relabel immigrants.

“From now on, you’ll have to call them newcomers,” he joked, adding that if they don’t “they’ll be indicted by the Justice Department in Washington.”

‘Does everyone agree with them?’ she asked.

‘No!’ The audience roared in response.

Many voters at the rally DailyMail.com spoke to agreed with the president, saying border security is the most pressing issue in the upcoming election.

“Immigration is number one,” Duchess, a Virginia voter, told DailyMail.com.

Dave, of Woodbridge, Virginia, similarly said his top priority is solving the “immigration issues we have right now.”

Dave and Duchess are not alone, however, as many voters have said border security will be their top issue in 2024.

Americans now say immigration is the top issue facing the nation: 28 percent of voters consider it the top concern, ahead of the state of the government and the economy.

Additionally, a recent poll released this week found that a majority of American voters now want a barricade along the US-Mexico border, an issue Trump championed in 2016.

More than 7.2 million migrants have entered the United States since Biden took office, many of them entering the country illegally between ports of entry.

Border security has recently been the top issue for voters, 28 percent of whom say it is their number one priority in the 2024 elections.

Trump estimated that 15 million immigrants have entered the United States during Biden’s term, although official government figures indicate it is about half that number.

And Trump’s border security message may be working.

The former president had a super Saturday, winning the primaries in Idaho, Missouri and Michigan.

Trump’s victories in those states mean the former president remains undefeated in this year’s primaries or caucuses.

He previously won primaries in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Meanwhile, Nikki Haley is still looking to win her first primary election.

He had previously told voters that he would remain in the race until Super Tuesday, which is just three days away.

Super Tuesday will see 16 states and American Samoa get the chance to vote on who should be the Republican presidential nominee.

It will be the biggest test yet for either candidate, although Trump is expected to win.

“Three years ago we were a great nation and soon we will be a great nation again,” Trump said in closing his remarks Saturday.

It was his second campaign rally of the day after holding a campaign event in North Carolina.

Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz also attended the rally.