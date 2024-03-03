How Unions Could Help Democrats Turn Red States Blue

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Journalist Hamilton Nolan tells The New Abnormal that Democrats have a unique opportunity to galvanize support in Republican-held states by embracing the trade union movement and winning back votes from working families.

Nolan, who has written a book called The Hammer: Power, Inequality, and the Struggle for the Soul of Labor, tells The New Abnormal’s co-host Andy Levy that the decline in support for Democrats in states like West Virginia can be linked to one key thing—a steep drop in union membership.

Read more at The Daily Beast.