Sun. Mar 3rd, 2024

    How Unions Could Help Democrats Turn Red States Blue

    Mar 3, 2024 , , ,
    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Journalist Hamilton Nolan tells The New Abnormal that Democrats have a unique opportunity to galvanize support in Republican-held states by embracing the trade union movement and winning back votes from working families.

    Nolan, who has written a book called The Hammer: Power, Inequality, and the Struggle for the Soul of Labor, tells The New Abnormal’s co-host Andy Levy that the decline in support for Democrats in states like West Virginia can be linked to one key thing—a steep drop in union membership.

