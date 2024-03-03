Aaron Carter’s posthumous anthem Grateful was released more than a year after the pop singer tragically drowned in a bathtub while under the influence of alcohol.

<!–

Aaron Carter’s sweet voice can be heard once again with the release of his posthumous single Grateful.

The late pop star, who died at the age of 34 in November 2022, appears on the inspirational anthem, which was co-written by her close friend Bryan Cassidy and published online on Friday.

“Sunlight is coming through my window, but it’s been a minute since I felt like this/It’s been a long week, but I’m fine, every breath feels like a gift,” Aaron sings.

According to Bryan, the former child star was in his home studio in California recording the song a few months before his tragic passing.

“This (song) reminds me of the Aaron I know,” Bryan said. People. ‘It sounds so good on that. “This is a positive way to remember Aaron.”

Carter’s former manager and producer Morgan Matthews added: “He would be very proud.”

Bryan mentioned that the song offers a meaningful way to remember Aaron, particularly given the challenges he faced in his later years, including substance abuse and mental health issues.

‘It was difficult for me to listen to the song and record it. I couldn’t record it. I would lose it, I would start crying every time,’ he explained to the outlet.

‘And you go through that and you realize that a good one died young. He just sucks.’

In April 2023, Aaron’s autopsy revealed that he drowned in his bathtub after consuming Xanax and snorting before his death at his home in Lancaster, California.

Carter’s autopsy results showed that he had consumed alprazolam, which is a generic form of Xanax, and that he had inhaled compressed difluoroethane, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner.

Inhaling compressed difluoroethane, a propellant used in compressed air cans, is commonly known as “snorting.”

Carter became “incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects” of the substances, according to officials.

Authorities said in the report that the artist, under the influence of the substances, ‘slipped underwater’ and drowned.

According to Bryan, the former child star was in his home studio in California recording the song a few months before his tragic passing.

Aaron and his sisters Angel, Bobbie Jean and Leslie in 2006

Nick Carter and Aaron in 2006

Aaron, who was survived by his one-year-old son Prince with his fiancée Melanie Martin, lived a life shadowed by a struggle with substance abuse, marked by numerous arrests and stints in rehab.

His battle with addiction intensified following the tragic death of his sister Leslie in 2012, succumbing to a prescription drug overdose at the young age of 25.

The blows continued to come for Aaron with the loss of his father, Robert Carter, to an apparent heart attack in 2017.

During his stay in rehab after his father’s death, medical professionals diagnosed Aaron with multiple personality disorder and schizophrenia, shedding light on the complex challenges he faced.