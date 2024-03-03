Sun. Mar 3rd, 2024

    Sydney Sweeney Confronts Her Many Controversies in SNL Monologue

    Sydney Sweeney made her Saturday Night Live debut this week, and proved from the get-go that she’s not afraid of poking fun at herself—or her recent turn in the disastrous Madame Web.

    Despite a nearly 15-year career in Hollywood, Sweeney felt compelled to give viewers some further details on who she is and what she has done. “You might have seen me in Anyone But You or Euphoria,” The White Lotus star explained to huge applause, before adding that “You definitely did not see me in Madame Web.”

    But Sweeney said she was excited for viewers to get to know the real her, as she feels like “people only see me as the girl on TV who screams, cries, and has sex. Sometimes it’s all three at the same time.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

