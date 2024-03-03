Kris Jenner and longtime love Corey Gamble match in white outfits while attending the 2024 amfAR Palm Beach Gala

Kris Jenner and her longtime love Corey Gamble coordinated their outfits at Saturday night’s amfAR Palm Beach Gala.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, 68, and the 43-year-old road manager matched in white suits.

The Kardashian/Jenner matriarch donned a slinky dress with a stone-encrusted collar and plunging V-neckline.

For his part, Corey looked dapper in an embossed suit, which he accented with a black button-down shirt and black dress shoes.

Jenner lovingly wrapped her hand around Gamble’s arm as they walked the red carpet together.

The mother of six wowed in her long-sleeved look, which she paired with a complementary short white manicure.

The ageless beauty sported her signature pixie cut and looked typically stunning with a full face of makeup.

Kris, a San Diego native, dusted her cheekbones with a soft pink blush and matched it to her bright lipstick shade.

She enhanced her brown eyes with sleek dark eyeliner and the addition of wavy lashes.

The former flight attendant kept her belongings in a small, round, shiny silver bag.

She wore diamond earrings in her ears during her red carpet date with Corey, who she has been dating for ten years.

Corey donned layered diamond necklaces and sported a neatly trimmed gray beard.

As usual, the businessman looked handsome with his recognizable bald head.

Jill Zarin wore pink as she attended the event in a long-sleeved mini dress with feather trim on the cuffs.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star, 60, dazzled as she completed her look with metallic silver heels.

They matched her shiny silver Balenciaga bag.

The form-fitting dress hit the media personality’s thighs and featured a mock neckline.

She looked beautiful with soft, pink makeup that flattered her face and highlighted her features.

Jill wore her shoulder-length honey-toned locks in an off-center part with a soft curl.

She was joined by her boyfriend Gary Brody, who was wearing a blue and black suit.

LR Gary Brody, Jill Zarin and Suebelle Robbins

Jill showed off a short pink manicure as she posed alongside her boyfriend.

Also attending the star-studded event were Sylvester Stallone and his longtime wife, Jennifer Stallone.

The 77-year-old filmmaker wore a blue-on-blue look that included shiny black and blue dress shoes.

He wore a lighter shade under his suit jacket and put on a light blue pocket square.

The living legend slicked his short gray hair back and looked handsome with a salt and pepper goatee.

Jennifer looked great as she linked arms with her spouse on the red carpet.

The 55-year-old model and businesswoman wore her sandy blonde locks straight and styled with bangs.

She showed off her slender figure in a low-cut black dress with a subtle slit that showed off one of her long legs.

Sylvester chatted with another attendee while sitting at a table at the flashy event.

Dionne Warwick was a sight to see at the gala.

The 83-year-old actress and singer turned heads in a blue sequin pantsuit and sparkly, sheer mesh heels.

He wore a white, round-necked shirt under his jacket, which was fastened with a button.

Warwick sported her signature white blonde haircut and wore a long silver chain with a cross pendant.

She looked fabulous with a face of soft makeup that highlighted her eyes, cheeks and pout.

And former Glee actress Amber Riley made a fashion statement in a nude dress covered in reflective geometric pieces.

The singer, 38, wowed in the long-sleeved dress which featured pointed shoulder pads and a sheer diamond-shaped panel across the chest.

Amber put on a leggy display as she walked the red carpet and showed off the thigh-high slit of her dress.

The ensemble was accessorized with metallic silver peep-toe high heels and carried with a silver cylinder-shaped bag.

Riley wore her shoulder-length dark hair in a precise center part and fluffy, feathered curls.

Later that night, he took the stage to perform for the audience.

Phill Wilson and Amber Riley smiled for a selfie

Sutton Stracke was among those in attendance and wowed in a white halter-neck dress with floral embellishments.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, posed alongside internet personality Davis Burleson.

The fashion-forward socialite added a pair of open-toe heels with silver straps.

Her blonde locks were styled in a side part and fell over the side of her chest in cascading curls.

