SNL Gleefully Dances on Mitch McConnell’s Senate Grave

NBC/screengrab

On Wednesday, Mitch McConnell announced that he’ll be stepping down as Senate Republican Leader later this year. While he’ll remain in his current position until November, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che came to “Weekend Update” ready to roast the hell out of the sometimes-glitchy senator from Kentucky.

Che began the running gag by announcing McConnell’s retirement, complete with a photo of McConnell smiling from ear to ear, which he described as a photo of the senator “catching up on news from the Middle East.”

“McConnell has been leader for almost 20 years,” Che said, “but he first got involved in politics back in 1968 when he lost a fiddle contest to the devil.”

