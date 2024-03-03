Sun. Mar 3rd, 2024

    News

    SNL Gleefully Dances on Mitch McConnell’s Senate Grave

    By

    Mar 3, 2024 , , , , ,
    SNL Gleefully Dances on Mitch McConnell’s Senate Grave

    NBC/screengrab

    On Wednesday, Mitch McConnell announced that he’ll be stepping down as Senate Republican Leader later this year. While he’ll remain in his current position until November, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che came to “Weekend Update” ready to roast the hell out of the sometimes-glitchy senator from Kentucky.

    Che began the running gag by announcing McConnell’s retirement, complete with a photo of McConnell smiling from ear to ear, which he described as a photo of the senator “catching up on news from the Middle East.”

    “McConnell has been leader for almost 20 years,” Che said, “but he first got involved in politics back in 1968 when he lost a fiddle contest to the devil.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Trump moves closer to Republican nomination with Missouri, Michigan and Idaho wins

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Sinister new theory emerges over cause of horror Wardell crash that killed four people, while two more victims are identified

    Mar 3, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Trump moves closer to Republican nomination with Missouri, Michigan and Idaho wins

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Sinister new theory emerges over cause of horror Wardell crash that killed four people, while two more victims are identified

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Mark Wahlberg enjoys a round of golf with friends in Sydney after landing in Australia to film a new movie.

    Mar 3, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy