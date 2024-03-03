Jenna Dewan, 43, cradles her growing baby bump in a black jumpsuit and matching leather sweatpants during a solo outing in Los Angeles.

<!–

Jenna Dewan cradled her baby bump while showing off her fashionista status during an outing in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 43-year-old star, who announced her third pregnancy last month, looked incredible in a sheer black jumpsuit teamed with black leather track pants as she headed out for coffee in Hollywood.

Adding an olive green jacket and a pair of white sneakers to the mix, the Rookie actress kept her brunette locks long and tall while opting for minimal makeup.

Jenna is expecting her second baby with her fiancé Steve Kazee, with whom she shares her son Callum, 3. She is also mother to her 10-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with her ex Channing Tatum.

The Los Angeles outing comes after the former dancer expressed her gratitude for the support she received from her Rookie castmates after revealing the news of her baby.

“They’re all amazing,” she said of her co-stars at the TCA Winter press tour. ‘Thank you first of all. I say this show is lightning in a bottle because we all get along.’

She continued: ‘We all really get along. “There’s a big family on set, so I feel very taken care of.”

Alexi Hawley, the writer of The Rookie, later detailed how the show seamlessly integrated Jenna’s pregnancy into its story.

“It’s been amazing,” Jenna added. “They’ve been absolutely incredible and so supportive, and it’s truly the best job in the world.”

Last month, the actress announced her pregnancy through a video on Instagram.

In the clip, Steve serenaded her, playing the guitar while sitting in a chair next to the bathtub.

Jenna, sitting in a bubble bath, moved the camera to reveal her bare belly, smiling as she enjoyed Kazee’s singing.

‘Do you think if I have @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice back?’ she wrote in the caption.

The Rookie cast member announced that she was going through her third pregnancy by sharing a post on her Instagram account last January.

Jenna is expecting her second baby with her fiancé Steve Kazee, with whom she shares her son Callum, 3.

Jenna welcomed her first bundle of joy, Everly, with her then-husband Channing in 2013.

The couple met on the set of Step Up, sealing their wedding journey from 2009 to 2019.

After finishing that stage, the actress began a new relationship with Steve, reaching their engagement in February 2020.

They welcomed their three-year-old son Callum the following month.