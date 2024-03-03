Dallas TikTok star Camryn Herriage, 23, is fighting for her life in the ICU after a hit-and-run accident that killed her college roommate: an ‘extremely drunk’ woman who ‘fled to dressed in a nightclub’ was later arrested

A Dallas woman is fighting for her life after a horrific hit-and-run car accident that also killed her college roommate.

Camryn Herriage, 23, was riding in a car with her college roommate and three other friends on February 11.

tTheir vehicle was waiting at a red light at Beckley Avenue, where the Woodall Rogers Highway ends, when a Ford pickup truck crashed into them, causing a chain-reaction car accident. Fox4 News reported.

All passengers were rushed to the hospital where HErriage has been on a ventilator in the ICU for the past month due to life-threatening injuries sustained during the fatal accident.

Passersby reported seeing a woman get out of the driver’s side of the truck and flee the scene on foot “in a little black dress and white shoes,” according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman who allegedly fled was later identified by police as Carmen Guerrero, 27.

Witnesses described the women as appearing to be “extremely intoxicated.”

Detectives said they found Guerrero’s wallet in the abandoned Ford pickup truck and detained her 11 days after the crash.

He now faces multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She is being held in the Dallas County Jail.

While Herriage continues to fight for his life in the ICU, his older sister Casie Campanello has not left his side for weeks.

‘Literally, a careless act. Put us in a situation that changed all of our lives,” he said. “We’re so helpless and we stay strong for it, but it’s so hard to watch.”

He added: “When she came out of her first surgery, the surgeon told us he never saw anyone come to the hospital with their injury. So she has a purpose.

Herriage’s best friend and Texas Tech University roommate was tragically killed in the hit-and-run.

Sara House, 23, worked as an executive sales assistant at Ralph Lauren after graduating from Texas Tech, studying business, management and marketing and also competing in bikini competitions.

Herriage works at a social media and brand management company based in Lubbock, Texas.

The pair of college roommates (pictured) were extremely close and often made TikToks together, which Herriage shared on his profile with 32,000 followers.

The college roommates were very close and often made TikToks together, which Herriage shared on his profile with 32,000 followers.

He had recently returned to North Texas after graduating from college in December.