Mediators are expected to reconvene in Cairo on Sunday to search for a formula acceptable to Israel and Hamas for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, with a senior US official stating that Israel has “more or less accepted” a framework deal. The talks come after the US military used three military cargo planes to airdrop more than 38,000 meals into the Gaza Strip on Saturday for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war began. Follow our blog for the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war.

