Sun. Mar 3rd, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Rubymar cargo ship attacked by Houthis has sunk, Yemeni government says

    By

    Mar 3, 2024 , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Rubymar cargo ship, attacked last month, has sunk in the southern Red Sea, Yemen#39;s internationally recognised government said in a statement on Saturday.

    If verified, it would be the first vessel lost since Houthi militants began targeting commercial shipping in November.

    The government statement said the ship sunk on Friday night and warned of an quot;environmental catastrophequot;.

    The ship was carrying more than 41,000 tons of fertilizer when it came under attack, the U.S. military#39;s Central Command previously said. — Reuters

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==================

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Trump moves closer to Republican nomination with Missouri, Michigan and Idaho wins

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Sinister new theory emerges over cause of horror Wardell crash that killed four people, while two more victims are identified

    Mar 3, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Trump moves closer to Republican nomination with Missouri, Michigan and Idaho wins

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Sinister new theory emerges over cause of horror Wardell crash that killed four people, while two more victims are identified

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Mark Wahlberg enjoys a round of golf with friends in Sydney after landing in Australia to film a new movie.

    Mar 3, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy