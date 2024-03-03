Rubymar cargo ship attacked by Houthis has sunk, Yemeni government says

NNA – The Rubymar cargo ship, attacked last month, has sunk in the southern Red Sea, Yemen#39;s internationally recognised government said in a statement on Saturday.

If verified, it would be the first vessel lost since Houthi militants began targeting commercial shipping in November.

The government statement said the ship sunk on Friday night and warned of an quot;environmental catastrophequot;.

The ship was carrying more than 41,000 tons of fertilizer when it came under attack, the U.S. military#39;s Central Command previously said. — Reuters

