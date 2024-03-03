Israel ‘Accepts Ceasefire Proposal’ – WH Official

NNA – A senior US administration official claimed late Saturday that Israel has quot;more or less acceptedquot; a proposal for a six-week ceasefire in Gaza and release of vulnerable hostages, and that it was now up to Hamas to agree to the terms or not.

nbsp;

Talks involving Egyptian and Qatari mediators are set to resume Sunday with a Hamas delegation as the international peace negotiators push to reach a firm agreement before the holy month of Ramadan begins on March 10. — RT

nbsp;

nbsp;

===============