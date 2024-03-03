Sun. Mar 3rd, 2024

    Israel ‘Accepts Ceasefire Proposal’ – WH Official

    By

    Mar 3, 2024

    NNA – A senior US administration official claimed late Saturday that Israel has quot;more or less acceptedquot; a proposal for a six-week ceasefire in Gaza and release of vulnerable hostages, and that it was now up to Hamas to agree to the terms or not.

    Talks involving Egyptian and Qatari mediators are set to resume Sunday with a Hamas delegation as the international peace negotiators push to reach a firm agreement before the holy month of Ramadan begins on March 10. — RT

