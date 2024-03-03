Mark Wahlberg enjoys a round of golf with friends in Sydney after landing in Australia to film a new movie.

Mark Wahlberg is in Australia before filming a new movie.

And the American actor enjoyed some time off in Australia before getting down to business.

The 52-year-old played a round of golf in Sydney with friends on Sunday and seemed relaxed and in good spirits.

Mark opted for a classic golf ensemble that included a white polo shirt and matching pants.

The Ted star added a gray cap with the Municipal logo on the front and wore a pair of golf gloves, as well as Municipal-branded sneakers.

The game seemed to be going his way and Mark couldn’t wipe the smile off his face as he hit his shots.

Mark was spotted landing at Sydney Airport on a private jet last Friday.

The superstar cut a casual figure in a white T-shirt and blue pants as he disembarked from the luxury plane after a long flight.

Mark is believed to be heading to the Gold Coast to film a movie, but little is known about the mysterious project.

The Ted star’s upcoming projects include Six Billion Dollar Man and The Roman, while he also recently starred in Arthur the King and The Family Plan.

Mark previously visited Australia on a business trip and has expressed his love for the country.

The Hollywood star told the Saturday Telegraph in 2021 that he hopes to film a movie on the Gold Coast soon and wants to bring his family with him.

“I really want to come back,” he said.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to move my family to Australia for four or five months and make a film on the Gold Coast and enjoy that beautiful country.”

Mark added that his wife, model Rhea Durham, would “fall in love with Australia” if she visited.

The star has had several business interests in Australia, including being an investor in Australian fitness chain F45.

Mark also recently brought his American burger chain Wahlburgers to Australia.

In an interview with A Current Affair, the Hollywood actor said he was receptive to the idea of ​​putting beets in burger buns.

“My palate has grown a bit; I didn’t think I liked Vegemite either, and I ate quite a bit while I was there,” Mark joked.

“If that’s what customers want,” he responded when asked if he would consider adding the Australian favorite.

The deal is worth more than $50 million, employs 500 people, and calls for the opening of movie-themed restaurants in 15 locations inside or next to the chain’s theaters.

“I’m partnering with the Mustaca family and I hope we bring you not only Wahlburgers but also wonderful movie experiences,” he told the publication.

‘What we’re really focusing on now is creating exclusive content just for customers. “So people will see movie trailers early and all that,” Mark said.