Raye celebrates a record-breaking win as she leaves her own party in slippers hugging Disaronno along with a leggy Ellie Goulding and the glamorous Maya Jama as they lead the post-party exits.

Raye had the night of her life following her record-breaking wins at the BRIT Awards on Saturday and continued to beam with happiness as she guided the glamorous stars back home for the night after a series of glitzy after-parties.

The singer-songwriter, 26, looked on cloud nine as she left her own RAYE x BRIT Awards party held at Decimo at The Standard.

After a long night celebrating her incredible victories at London’s O2 arena, she took the first opportunity to swap her heels for a pair of comfy white slippers.

Surrounded by her group of friends, Raye laughed while holding a bottle of Disaronno in her hand.

Raye broke records at Saturday night’s BRIT Awards, winning six gongs during the star-studded ceremony.

He earned the first gong presented that night, Song of the Year for his hit Escapism ft 070 Shake, shortly before also taking home the gong for R&B Act and Best New Artist.

He was crying his eyes out when he later accepted Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year, bringing his beloved grandmother on stage at one point.

The star now holds the record for the most BRITs won in a single ceremony, a record that was previously four, held jointly by Blur (1995), Adele (2016) and Harry Styles (2023).

She had been nominated seven times (the most ever for a single artist in one year), but couldn’t have won more than she did, as she was shortlisted twice for song of the year: for Escapism, which won the title. , and by Prada.

In addition to Raye’s big hits, Dua Lipa won best pop act, while Kylie Minogue, who made a huge comeback last year with Padam Padam, took home the global icon award. The night was dominated by the winners, who won gongs in all but four categories.

Dua Lipa picked up the fan-voted Pop Act gong and gushed to her fans: “I guess for more reasons than one my fans are the reasons I’m here today, so I want to give a huge thank you to everyone and each one of them”. Only one of you has voted for me.

A record 98 artists entered the new BRIT 2024 award, which has been designed by British visual artist and painter Rachel Jones.

The only men to receive praise were Calvin Harris for his dance act; Sheffield quartet Bring Me The Horizon in the alternative rock category; Casidead for best hip-hop, grime or rap act; and the Jungle duo as group of the year.

Miley Cyrus was noticeably absent that night, sending her thanks for her International Song Award win for her smash hit Flowers in a video message.

‘Hello everyone at Brits. “I wanted to thank you so much for voting for Flowers as international song of the year, and a special thank you for giving me a place to wear this dress,” she said, holding up her tiny gold number.

‘It’s amazing to win, but the real prize is having this amazing song reach everyone. I know this video is a little short but I just wanted it to match my dress.’

Dua Lipa and Ellie Goulding pulled out all the stops as they led the proceedings.

Double nominee Dua, 28, opened the ceremony with her new song Training Season from her upcoming third studio album.

The singer looked incredible in an all-leather look as Ellie, 37, burst onto the stage just a week after announcing the end of her marriage.

The evening ended with Dua Lipa presenting Kylie with the Global Icon Award, giving way to the Australian pop star’s final performance.

‘It’s okay, I’m just going to be sobbing to Raye, you did that!’ said an excited Kylie as she took the stage.

‘You did that. Brits, thank you very much. I really tried to think hard about what to say tonight, but I knew I couldn’t plan anything and I knew it would just be about emotion.’

‘For some of you it has been a lifetime: 36 years and counting of experiences together and what really gets me is the love of music and the connection with people… I have friends in this room that I have worked with over the years. ‘

The pop superstar then took to the stage to perform a medley of her greatest hits, including her recent chart-topper Padam Padam, Can’t Get You Out Of My Head, Slow and Love At First Sight.