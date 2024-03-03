Sun. Mar 3rd, 2024

    Virgil van Dijk films Liverpool's mad celebrations on camera phone, with brilliant new footage emerging after Darwin Nunez's 99th minute winner

    Liverpool got a subsequent winner at Nottingham Forest thanks to Darwin Núñez
    The celebrations continued after the goal and were captured on a phone on the field.
    Will adrenaline help Liverpool overcome the quadruple pressure or will they fall off a cliff? Podcast Everything is beginning

    Virgil van Dijk filmed Liverpool’s crazy celebrations with a camera phone after their latest goal at Nottingham Forest.

    Jurgen Klopp’s men looked set to drop two crucial points in the title race until Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score the winning goal in the 99th minute.

    Victory at the City Ground ensured the Reds extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points ahead of this round’s Manchester City and Arsenal matches respectively.

    Nunez’s header sparked wild celebrations in the Liverpool camp and was caught on a phone camera on the pitch.

    The Reds fans couldn’t contain their joy and neither could captain Virgil van Dijk, who picked up the phone before shouting “let’s go.”

    Darwin Núñez snatched victory for Liverpool late against Nottingham Forest on Saturday

    Virgil van Dijk couldn’t contain his joy as he picked up the phone before shouting ‘let’s go’

    Nunez’s late header ensured Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League.

    Klopp also had an epic reaction to Nunez’s goal after the Forest fans sang ‘You’re just as*** Andy Carroll’ as he was about to enter the field.

    After the match, the Liverpool manager said: “I wouldn’t sing a song like that.” I wouldn’t try to wind up Darwin!’

    The German manager, who will leave Anfield at the end of the season, added: “People should start singing that song (‘s*** Andy Carroll’) more often!”

    Klopp revealed that he understood the reference and believed that Nunez also knew what the chant meant.

    This meant Liverpool made it three wins in three competitions over the course of a week, after winning the Carabao Cup final on Sunday and beating Southampton in the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

    Liverpool travel to Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday night, before playing title rivals Manchester City at home on March 10.

