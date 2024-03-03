Melbourne billionaire heiress Bella Geminder stuns in white dress at lavish engagement party with new fiancé Jose Falk

Bella Geminder has had a stunning engagement party with her new fiancé José Falk.

The billionaire Melbourne heiress shared a series of images on Instagram Stories on Sunday from the outdoor shindig that took place on Saturday.

The granddaughter of late businessman Richard Pratt, 25, looked incredible in a tight white dress.

The dress featured a one-shoulder design and a thigh-high slit, and she paired it with chunky heels.

The model posed by a pool with her guests and José, who was her long-term boyfriend before he popped the question.

Guests were offered a beverage cart offering peach drinks and a variety of sandwiches accompanied by chips and pickles.

Bella announced her engagement last month and shared a gallery of romantic vacation photos on Instagram to commemorate the happy occasion.

One touching snap showed José kissing Bella’s forehead against a snowy backdrop, while a second captured the blonde flaunting her huge diamond engagement ring on a ski gondola.

He captioned the gallery with one heartfelt word: “Forever.”

The party occurred at a residence in Melbourne.

The stunner opted for a clean makeup look.

Many of Bella’s famous friends and family were quick to congratulate the happy couple on the incredible news.

“I love you both,” her sister Georgia wrote, and Brooke Warne added: “Congratulations.”

‘Congratulations Angel!! I’m very happy for you!!’ Ruby Brownless contributed and Pip Edwards posted a love heart emoji.

Bella is the granddaughter of Australia’s late ‘Carton King’ Richard Pratt and youngest daughter of billionaire packaging magnates Raphael and Fiona Geminder.

Guests were offered a beverage cart offering peach drinks.

There was also a wide variety of sandwiches accompanied by potato chips and pickles.

In October 2022, her older sister Georgia, 30, and investment director Matthew Danos tied the knot in an opulent high-society wedding.

The event took place in the luxurious suburb of Kew and was a traditional Jewish ceremony followed by a gala reception inside a tent at Raheen, the Pratt family mansion.

Georgia and Matthew were married under a large outdoor chuppah (a Jewish wedding canopy) surrounded by friends and family.

Bella’s mother, Fiona, owns cardboard giant Visy and is worth an estimated $3.4 billion, while her father, Raphael, who is also on the Forbes rich list, has a 40 percent stake. at plastics manufacturer Pact.

His grandfather Richard Pratt, a Polish-born immigrant whose family fled to Australia months before the German invasion, was a prominent figure in Melbourne society until his death on 29 April 2009.

Geminder, a former Australian Grand Prix ambassador, spent seven years modeling in Australia, London and Los Angeles before leaving the industry to create a non-toxic toothpaste brand in 2020.