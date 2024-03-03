Trump again mixed up Obama and Biden during Virginia rally speech

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Conway, S.C., on February 10, 2024.

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Donald Trump confused Joe Biden with Barack Obama again during a Virginia rally speech.The former president has frequently mixed up Biden and Obama on the campaign trail.Trump and Biden’s word gaffes have prompted questions about their age and fitness for presidency.

Former President Donald Trump appeared to mix up President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama again during a rally speech in Virginia.

“Putin has so little respect for Obama that he’s starting to throw around the nuclear word. You heard that. Nuclear. He’s starting to talk nuclear weapons today,” Trump said on Saturday night.

The crowd went silent as Trump referenced Obama, who has not been in office for seven years.

Wow the crowd goes silent as a confused Trump says: And Putin has so little respect for Obama that he’s starting to throw around the nuclear word pic.twitter.com/M0oMFKUBgu — Acyn (@Acyn) March 3, 2024

Trump has repeatedly mixed up Obama and Biden on the campaign trail, prompting questions about his age and mental capacity for office.

He has committed other gaffes, including at one point mixing up his GOP rival Nikki Haley with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Haley responded by questioning whether he was “mentally fit” to be president after he made the mistake.

Trump appeared to address his regular blunders in January, claiming he purposefully mixes up Biden and Obama to suggest “Obama is running the show.”

He has also repeatedly claimed that he has “aced” a cognitive test.

As the November election approaches, questions have been raised about whether the two presumptive nominees, Biden and Trump, are too old to be president.

Biden has also made his fair share of flubs, this week appearing twice to mix up Gaza with Ukraine in aid announcement.

At 77 and 81, Trump and Biden are the oldest people to run for the presidency in the US.

Nikki Haley, who is still in the race against Trump, has tried to frame herself as a young, fresh alternative — referring to Trump and Biden as “Grumpy Old Men” in her campaign ads.

However, her campaign looks to be nearing its end, as she trails Trump in the polls and has failed to beat him in any of the states that have so far held primaries.

