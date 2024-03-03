Sun. Mar 3rd, 2024

    News

    Trump again mixed up Obama and Biden during Virginia rally speech

    By

    Mar 3, 2024 , , , , , , , ,
    Trump again mixed up Obama and Biden during Virginia rally speech

    Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Conway, S.C., on February 10, 2024.

    AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

    Donald Trump confused Joe Biden with Barack Obama again during a Virginia rally speech.The former president has frequently mixed up Biden and Obama on the campaign trail.Trump and Biden’s word gaffes have prompted questions about their age and fitness for presidency.

    Former President Donald Trump appeared to mix up President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama again during a rally speech in Virginia.

    “Putin has so little respect for Obama that he’s starting to throw around the nuclear word. You heard that. Nuclear. He’s starting to talk nuclear weapons today,” Trump said on Saturday night.

    The crowd went silent as Trump referenced Obama, who has not been in office for seven years.

    Wow the crowd goes silent as a confused Trump says: And Putin has so little respect for Obama that he’s starting to throw around the nuclear word pic.twitter.com/M0oMFKUBgu

    — Acyn (@Acyn) March 3, 2024

    Trump has repeatedly mixed up Obama and Biden on the campaign trail, prompting questions about his age and mental capacity for office.

    He has committed other gaffes, including at one point mixing up his GOP rival Nikki Haley with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

    Haley responded by questioning whether he was “mentally fit” to be president after he made the mistake.

    Trump appeared to address his regular blunders in January, claiming he purposefully mixes up Biden and Obama to suggest “Obama is running the show.”

    He has also repeatedly claimed that he has “aced” a cognitive test.

    As the November election approaches, questions have been raised about whether the two presumptive nominees, Biden and Trump, are too old to be president.

    Biden has also made his fair share of flubs, this week appearing twice to mix up Gaza with Ukraine in aid announcement.

    At 77 and 81, Trump and Biden are the oldest people to run for the presidency in the US.

    Nikki Haley, who is still in the race against Trump, has tried to frame herself as a young, fresh alternative — referring to Trump and Biden as “Grumpy Old Men” in her campaign ads.

    However, her campaign looks to be nearing its end, as she trails Trump in the polls and has failed to beat him in any of the states that have so far held primaries.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Big Brother’s Tilly Whitfeld appears in a bikini for the last time before life-changing surgery

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Moment an angry Manly fan with a bloody nose is pinned down after a fight in the stands in Las Vegas.

    Mar 3, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Big Brother’s Tilly Whitfeld appears in a bikini for the last time before life-changing surgery

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Moment an angry Manly fan with a bloody nose is pinned down after a fight in the stands in Las Vegas.

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Boneless wings aren’t wings at all, they’re just ‘oversized nuggets’ — but restaurants love them because they’re cheaper and easier to produce

    Mar 3, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy