Moment an angry Manly fan with a bloody nose is pinned down after a fight in the stands in Las Vegas.

Manly fan left bloodied after ugly brawl in the stands

A fight broke out during Manly’s victory over South Sydney.

The injured fan was treated by medical personnel

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A football fan left the worn-out Allegiant Stadium after a messy fight in the stands during the NRL show in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The Sea Eagles recorded a shock 36-24 victory over the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the first match of the 2024 season, played in the United States as football bosses aim to get a piece of the huge US market.

But it was not all joy for a Manly fan, who was left bloodied after an ugly fight in the stands, according to images posted on social media.

Details are still unclear, but a series of short videos of the incident suggest it began with a man in a Sea Eagles jersey staggering in the stands and appearing to be intoxicated by alcohol.

A Manly fan was left bloodied while watching his team play in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The Sea Eagles shocked the South Sydney Rabbitohs by winning their first match of the season.

A video shows another man holding Manly’s fan, apparently trying to protect him, before a third gentleman in a light gray shirt tries to reach him.

The man in the Sea Eagles jersey seems quite helpless given his level of intoxication, and the third man hits him with a hard slap that shakes his head.

Another video shows the Manly fan leaving the stands with blood all over his face as well as his right hand.

It is not known if the man in the light gray shirt was treated by security.

Another video appears to show the wheelchair-bound Manly fan being checked by medical staff. Someone is heard shouting “let’s go Manly” as they treat him.

A crowd of 40,746 attended the Las Vegas bonanza, and Allegiant Stadium had a capacity of 65,000 fans.