Big Brother’s Tilly Whitfeld appears in a bikini for the last time before life-changing surgery

Tilly Whitfeld has surprised her fans with one last photo in a bikini, before having her breast implants removed.

The Big Brother star, 23, posted a jaw-dropping photo on Instagram on Sunday, capturing her flaunting her ample assets in a barely-there black swimsuit.

The blonde beauty looks stunning in every inch of the stunning image which shows her flaunting her athletic figure and flawless skin while relaxing by a pool.

“Summer is almost over and the implants are coming out in two weeks,” she wrote alongside the image.

Many of Tilly’s followers quickly took to the comments section to gush about the incredible photo.

“You are incredibly beautiful,” one fan wrote, and a second person added, “I’m so happy for you.”

The blonde beauty has never been afraid to go the extra mile when it comes to detailing her beauty routine.

In February, Tilly shocked her followers by sharing pictures of a painful rash.

The reality star posted a video on Instagram detailing how the painful reddish-brown spots had spread all over her body. after breast augmentation surgery.

‘I had implants five weeks ago and I’ve had this rash ever since. I went to the dermatologist and the hospital and they put me on two different steroids,” she began.

‘It just clears up and then comes right back. I would be grateful for any advice.”

Tilly then asked her fans to help her find a solution to remove the leak.

That wasn’t the first time Tilly had problems with beauty treatments gone wrong.

In June 2021, he admitted that he had deliberately injected lead-based ink into his own skin, causing self-inflicted disfigurement.

Speaking to The New York Times about her newfound infamy, the reality TV star said that “the main response has been that I’m stupid and, yes, I agree.”