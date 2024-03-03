Family of celebrated French WWII veteran Léon Gautier refuses the commercialisation of his legacy

Léon Gautier was famous in France as the last representative of the “Kieffer Commando”, the only French unit to take part in the Allied D-Day landings on Normandy beaches in June 1944. As the 80th anniversary of D-Day approaches, some have seen an opportunity for profit by appropriating his name and image. Today his descendants have decided to seek legal assistance to prevent any abusive or commercial use of his image.

Post navigation