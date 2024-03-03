Children are dying of starvation in hospitals in Gaza

NNA – Just recently, Gaza#39;s Health Ministry stated that at least 15 children died over the past few days from malnutrition and dehydration at the Kamal Adwan hospital.

quot;We fear for the lives of 6 (other) children suffering from malnutrition and diarrhea at the hospital#39;s intensive care unit as a result of the cessation of the electric generator and oxygen and the weakness of medical capabilities,quot; Ashraf Al-Qudra, the Gaza Health Ministry#39;s spokesperson, said.

It is worth noting that the hospital has been out of service for months due to the continuous Israeli attacks and lack of fuel and medicine. — Al Mayadeen Englishnbsp;

