Prince Andrew Faces New Jeffrey Epstein Probe, Ordered by Ron DeSantis

DeSantis bill allows release of Epstein testimony

Prince Andrew, confidently leading the royals to church this week with a grin plastered over his face, might want to pause the celebrations: Ron DeSantis could be coming for him.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Florida governor and failed presidential hopeful has signed a bill allowing the release of grand jury testimony relating to the 2006 probe into Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. This could cast light on longstanding rumors that Andrew was one of several influential people who lobbied the U.S. government on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein, when Epstein was found guilty of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2006.

