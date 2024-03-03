I’m from the neighborhood where movies like ‘Paddington’ and ‘Spectre’ were filmed. Living on a set is exciting.

Camden Town is a popular neighborhood in London.

I live in Camden Town in London, where movies like “Spectre” and “Paddington” were filmed.I’m used to seeing film crews blocking the streets, but I’ve never really minded the fuss. Camden has great public transportation, which is one of the main reasons I love living here.

Walking my dog occasionally necessitates a diversion because roads are closed for live shoots. But the excitement of living here outweighs any such inconveniences.

Paddington’s street is both pretty and peaceful. No. 32 Windsor Gardens was used for the exterior of the Brown’s house in “Paddington.” Olly Beckett In the family film, Paddington stays with the Browns, who live in a very pretty part of the neighborhood. It looks just as picturesque in real life as it did on screen. No. 32 Windsor Gardens, which was on the market for over $4 million in 2022, was used for exterior shots of the home. It’s fun to walk along the street of colorful houses and overhear people pointing out the beloved bear’s London home. Both superheroes and tourists visit Camden Market. A big scene in “Eternals” was shot at Camden Market. Maurizio De Mattei/Shutterstock When Marvel’s “Eternals” was in town in 2020, the crew shot a key scene in one of the busiest locations in the entire neighborhood: Camden Market. The large complex along the Regent’s Canal houses independent shops selling crafts, clothes, and curios, as well as a vast choice of restaurants and cafés. To pull the shoot off, Marvel seemed to shut down the place every night for a couple of days. But even when major attractions or roads are temporarily closed for filming, the crew members have always been unfailingly polite to me. I usually only have to wait a minute or two until the take is done before going on my merry way. Camden Lock is one of the most iconic views in town. Camden Lock was prominently featured in “Spectre.” Olly Beckett At Camden Lock, the Regent’s Canal passes beneath a 200-year-old iron footbridge. “James Bond” fans will recognize it as the place where Daniel Craig zoomed along in a boat to the MI6 headquarters in “Spectre.” If you have a good imagination, you can pretend that you’re Bond while taking a canal cruise from Camden. Most tours go past London Zoo to the triangular meeting of waterways at Little Venice. I don’t find the endless cycle of crews annoying. I’ve seen lots of filmings taking place at night. Olly Beckett I actually think the crews do a good job of minimizing disruption for Camden residents. In fact, we’re often encouraged to apply for work placements, which is nice for those trying to get experience in the entertainment industry. Massive studio complexes like MTV Global and Associated Press blend into the background here. I don’t imagine many tourists even realize live shoots are happening right beside where they’re shopping or eating. I’ve also noticed that most filmings take place at quieter times of the day — like first thing in the morning or late at night. The excellent public transportation has kept me in the neighborhood. I love having easy access to pretty much anywhere in London. Olly Beckett In addition to the buzz, one of the main reasons I love living here is the quick and easy public transportation to the rest of London. Celebrities seem to agree that the location is prime. Movie stars often choose to live or stay in the neighborhood for the duration of their shoots. While dining in a local restaurant a couple of years ago, I watched the waitstaff run out the door to take selfies with Timothée Chalamet, who was in town filming “Wonka.” I’m very fond of living on a film set. Camden is a beautiful and energetic place to live. Olly Beckett More often than not, I have no idea that my neighborhood was featured in a major scene until I catch a glimpse of it on the screen. For example, I recently watched Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Man Who Knew Too Much,” and James Stewart chases a red herring on a rather mundane street just a block away from my home. I really don’t mind essentially living on a film set, I actually find it quite energizing. One day I may even spot myself in a film — I’ve certainly wandered past enough disclaimer boards informing me I may appear in a shot.

