Man City vs Man United – Premier League: Live score team news and updates as Manchester Derby takes place at crucial part of the season with pressure mounting on Erik ten Hag

The Manchester Derby has had its fair share of iconic moments.

Asahi Super Dry has published new research which surveyed 500 City fans, with one in five saying they would rather lose their phone than suffer a defeat to rivals Manchester United.

Then they also voted for their top 10 moments from previous derbies, and there are some cookies in there. Very nostalgic.

I know you all want to see the list, so here it is:

1. Haaland’s second goal in 6-3 win – Oct 2022

2. Agüero came on as a substitute and scored an individual goal in the 3-0 win at Old Trafford – 2013

3. Mario Balotelli grabbed the headlines with a resounding 6-1 City victory – 2011

4. Foden’s first goal in 6-3 win – October 2022

5. Fernandinho with a low shot from 20 meters in the League Cup at Old Trafford – 2021

6. Denis Law’s scandalous backheel at Old Trafford helped relegate the Reds – 1974

7. Ilkay Gundogan volley 1st minute of the FA Cup final – 2023

8. Yaya Touré, winner of the FA Cup SF at Wembley – 2011

9. Kompany header against United 2012 to take the lead with two games remaining

10. Edin Dzeko scores a sixth at Old Trafford and holds five + 1 on his fingers – Oct 2011

There are some interesting ones in there, maybe there is some recency bias emerging? But there are some great moments that City fans like.