Massacre in Mexico as cartel violence spirals out of control leads to truce between rival drug gangs: Gruesome videos show drug gangs slaughtering rivals, burning piles of corpses and shooting dead bodies “so they don’t come back to life” “

A bloody feud between rival drug gangs that left 17 dead in Mexico – with chilling videos spread on social media showing the horrific carnage – has resulted in a truce.

After a bloody conflict between drug gangs Los Tlacos and rival Las Familia Michoacana made international headlines earlier this month, a priest helped mediate a fire between the warring gangs on Feb. 19, according to media reports.

The plan requires non-aggression and that each criminal group respect the territory of the others.

Members of the drug gang ‘Los Tlacos’ recorded themselves dragging naked and partially naked bodies of dead members of La Familia Michoacana earlier this month.

most of imagesreviewed by DailyMail.com, it was too graphic to be published.

In one disturbing video, men dressed in camouflage could be seen dumping the bodies of their male victims into a pile while cursing them.

A gangster kicked the lifeless remains, and then set fire to the corpses and shot them with rifles.

Members of the drug gang ‘Los Tlacos’ send a chilling message to their enemies in an online video after bloodshed in Guerrero, Mexico, earlier this week.

The Tlacos also recorded themselves stacking the bodies of their rivals on top of each other and burning them. Most of the footage was too graphic to share.

Armed members of La Familia Michoacana in a photograph shared on social networks

Mexican authorities They announced that they had recovered five charred bodies near the town of Las Tunas on Tuesday.

In one video, a man is heard shouting ‘send me more (bodies)’ as he fires a rifle at the burning pile and then at the ground.

Others shout: ‘So they don’t come back to life!’

In another clip, members of Los Tlacos sent a warning to their enemies.

‘You kill women and innocents; We’re coming after you, motherfuckers.’ said a gangster in a video shared on X, formerly Twitter.

“And you politicians, stop supporting this garbage,” he added.

The man, speaking over a loudspeaker, declared that his group will protect the people who live in the mountain range.

The group of about 50 men cheered as they raised their rifles at the end of the video.

State authorities are now working to identify the dead and have vowed to bring their killers to justice.

An alleged gang member from Los Tlacos points his gun at one of the 20 members of La Bandera in 2021

The Mexican drug gang Los Tlacos has carried out a very public vendetta against its enemies, dumping four bodies of a rival gangster in the van of a car outside a campaign office in 2021.

The incident is the latest example of rampant drug-related violence in the State of Guerrero.

The Tlacos have previously released disturbing video footage of revenge against their rivals.

In September 2021, gang henchmen accused the ‘La Bandera’ gang of ‘extorting and killing innocent people’ before forcing them to kneel and interrogating them at gunpoint in the middle of a forest in the state of Guerrero.

The men were filmed lined up before being executed, with at least four of the victims’ bodies abandoned in the trunk of a car that was left abandoned in front of the campaign office of Iguala mayor David Gama Pérez.

Known as Tierra Caliente, the region has been controlled by about 40 cartels and drug gangs fighting for control of marijuana and heroin production in that area, according to Insightcrime.org.

San Miguel Totolapan in the state of Guerrero is part of the area known as the “Hot Lands.” The region has been embroiled in drug trafficking violence for years, forcing many residents to flee or take measures to protect themselves.

Drug violence has become the norm in the state of Guerrero, prompting many residents, including children, to arm themselves.

Members of the Mexican National Guard (GN) tour the community of Ayahualtempa, in the southern state of Guerrero, Mexico, on January 31.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) has a significant presence in the area, while local criminal groups Guerreros Unidos, Viagras, Rojos, Tlacos, Ardillos, Familia Michoacana and Tequileros are also fighting for their piece of the pie.

The Tierras Calientes are considered a prize, not only for their drug production, but also for the Port of Acapulco – which serves to import shipments of cocaine sent from South America.

About 30,000 Mexicans die each year in crime-related deaths, according to Global Conflict Tracker.

Recently, four Catholic bishops from the area met with cartel leaders to try to negotiate a peace plan in the region.

Guerrero Bishop José de Jesús González announced on Ash Wednesday that talks to stop drug violence in Guerrero had failed. Catholic leaders in Mexico met with cartels in an attempt to ask them to end the violence, but an agreement could not be reached

The bishop of Guerrero posed with dancers and community members as they celebrated his arrival to office in April 2022.

“We certainly have to talk to some people, especially when it comes to people’s safety, but that doesn’t mean we agree with it,” said one priest, who asked that his name not be revealed for his own safety. .

Local families are asking church leaders to help obtain information about missing loved ones from the cartel.

The drug war has forced thousands of mostly rural people caught in the crossfire to leave the area for larger Mexican cities or head north to the United States.

Nearly 160,000 Mexicans crossed illegally into the United States in 2023, four times more than the previous year, according to the report. The New York Times reported.