Burnley 0-2 Bournemouth: Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo secure away win for Cherries as they punish wasteful Clarets – with Vincent Kompany’s side left 11 points from safety after 20th loss of the season

Burnley entertained Bournemouth in a crucial match for Vincent Kompany’s team

But despite dominating possession, the Clarets suffered a damaging 2-0 defeat.

Justin Kluivert’s early goal and a late Antoine Semenyo strike left Burnley still in search of their first win of 2024 and eight points from safety.

Although Vincent Kompany’s team fought hard and forced saves from visiting goalkeeper Neto, an 11th defeat in 14 games does not bode well for their survival prospects.

Kluivert scored in the 13th minute when he beat Dara O’Shea and the home team complained when they thought Josh Cullen had equalized in the second half, but the goal was disallowed by a push from Jacob Bruun Larsen while scoring. assist.

Their hopes of salvaging the tie were dashed two minutes from time when Semenyo scored after a deflection.

Burnley started at a hundred miles an hour and Wilson Odobert should have had more power with his shot when well placed.

Bournemouth secured a 2-0 win over Burnley as they punished the wasteful Clarets.

Bournemouth attacking midfielder Justin Kluivert opened the scoring in the 13th minute.

The Dutchman brilliantly played a through ball before firing a powerful shot.

Antoine Semenyo made it 2-0 late when his shot was deflected by Burnley’s Charlie Taylor.

Burnley 0-2 Bournemouth: MATCH DATA Burnley (4-2-3-1): Trafford 6: Assignon 6.5, O’Shea 5 (Rodriguez 90), Esteve 5.5, Taylor 6; Cullen 7 (Gudmundsson 90), Berge 6; Vitinho 6 (Benson 76), Odobert 6, Bruun Larsen 6.5 (Admouni 69 6); Fofana 5.5 Unused subs: Muric (Greek), Cork, Ekdal, Tresor, Delcroix Reserved: O’Shea, Vitinho Manager: Vicente Kompany 6 Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto 7: Smith 7, Zabarnyi 6, Senesi (Mepham 12 6), Kerkez 6; Christie 6 (Scott 45 6), cook 6.5; Semenyo 6, Kluivert 7.5 (Turnover 72), Tavernier 6; Solanke 6.5 (Unal 89) Unused subs: Travers (Greek), Mepham, Faivre, Sinisterra, Kinsey Goal: Kluivert 13, Semenyo 88 Reserved: Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier Manager: Andoni Iraola 6 Referee: David Coote 6

Bournemouth suffered the departure of Marcos Senesi due to a hamstring injury but managed to take the lead with his only shot on goal in the first half.

Lewis Cook lifted a regulation ball into the penalty area which Burnley defended calamitously.

O’Shea allowed Kluivert to reach the ball first and when the Dutchman cut inside, O’Shea fell trying to follow him.

The striker’s great shot gave James Trafford no chance to score his sixth goal of the season.

Burnley’s response was energetic but the final touch was missing.

Maxime Esteve missed in front of goal and Vitinho sent his curler high and wide. Jacob Bruun Larsen looked set to score from eight yards, but his shot was blocked by Adam Smith.

Just at half-time, a Larsen free kick was deflected at the last moment by Neto, after half the ball had crossed the line.

With the home team enjoying 75% possession in the first 45 minutes, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola sent on Alex Scott for the second half.

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke had his first chance in the 55th minute when Kluivert found him, but Trafford cut the corner and saved. Tavernier then snuck into the side netting when presented with another opportunity to make it 2-0.

At the other end, Neto’s save on captain Josh Cullen was comfortable before a moment of controversy.

Larsen headed in Vitinho’s cross for Cullen to score, but Burnley’s celebrations were interrupted when referee David Coote adjudged that Larsen had pushed Smith as he jumped to head the ball.

When Cullen was attacked by a high challenge from Tavernier, there was disagreement that the punishment for the Bournemouth player was only a yellow card.

Vincent Kompany made his first substitution in the 69th minute, sending on Swiss international forward Zeki Amdouni, allowing Odobert to move to his preferred position on the left wing.

Burnley dominated much of the match, but wasted a lot in the final third.

Defeat leaves Vincent Kompany’s side 11 points from safety with 11 games left to play

The defeat capped another miserable day for Burnley fans after their 20th defeat of the season.

Andoni Iraola’s men remain in 13th position after the victory, but they are 11 points away from the last three

Fan favorite Manuel Benson, little used this season, was also replaced for the final 14 minutes as Kompany searched for a rescue act.

Instead, it was Bournemouth who sealed the points after 88 minutes as Burnley pushed the bodies forward.

Cook’s long ball found Antoine Semenyo on the right touchline and he accelerated inside O’Shea and past Trafford into the top corner, deflecting off the back of Charlie Taylor on the way.