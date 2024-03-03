Saturday Night Takeaway guest is mortified when a frustrated Ant McPartlin tells him to “shut up”

<!–

On the latest episode of Saturday Night Takeaway, a guest was left mortified when Ant McPartlin told him to “shut up.”

During the live variety show, Ant, 48, became frustrated when Matt Carnell repeatedly spoke out of turn during the popular Ring My Bell segment.

In the segment, Ant and Dec hijack the Ring doorbells of two people in the audience and ask their neighbors to bring them a random item, with the first household to return winning half a million.

On Saturday, homes from Wrexham and Tividale respectively battled it out for the prize, while their neighbors watched anxiously in the audience.

When Wrexham were the first to return with the requested item, a mop, Ant asked them for their name, but Matt quickly intervened with his.

Pointing to his image on the board, Ant harshly declared: ‘Not you, Tividale! Shut up, Tividale! To laughter from the audience, including Matt’s neighbor, Vijay Patel.

Ant then asked Wrexham what number they lived at and when they didn’t respond, Matt took the opportunity to give his address.

Received a ‘Matt! Shh!’ of Ant for the efforts, before the award was finally awarded to Wrexham and her neighbor Angela Tenet.

In February, Ant and Dec revealed that Takeaway will be taking a hiatus so they can focus more on family time, before Ant welcomes his first child.

Ant will become a father in June as his wife Anne-Marie Corbett, 46, is pregnant. Anne-Marie has two children from her previous marriage.

speaking to Failure MagazineAnt said: ‘OhOn a more personal level, part of the reason we are pausing Takeaway is that we need a break and we need to spend some time with our family.

‘We both have children we need to spend time with for a while. We need time to think and time to step back and look at the bigger picture and see where we are now.’

The couple will continue their exclusive working relationship with ITV, presenting hit shows including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain’s Got Talent and Limitless Win, all of which air on ITV1 and ITVX.

