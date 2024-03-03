Rosie Huntington-Whiteley puts on a VERY leggy display in a daring gray skirt as she arrives at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week.

<!–

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley turned heads in a daring gray ensemble as she arrived at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

The model, 36, looked incredible in a daring gray midi skirt that featured a statement side slit and three slits with butterfly details.

She showed off her sensational figure in the dress which she paired with a matching long-sleeved cropped sweater.

Rosie elevated her figure with a pair of sleek white pointed-toe heels and carried her belongings in a gray tote bag.

The runway star accessorized with a chunky gold chain necklace and coordinating drop earrings.

The much-anticipated annual Fashion Week began on Monday and will run until March 5.

This is the first fashion show Rosie has been seen at since arriving in the French capital on Friday while her fiancé and children entertain themselves at home.

Rosie is engaged to actor Jason Statham, 56, and despite the couple’s twenty-year age difference, they have been together since 2010.

They share son Jack, six, and daughter Isabella, 21 months, and enjoyed some quality time together in Abu Dhabi.

Despite being engaged for almost nine years, Rosie admitted that she and Jason have no plans to get married anytime soon.

Rosie and Jason protect their children and avoid directly posting their faces on social media.

The family splits their time between Los Angeles and London, but the star has a special place in her heart for home.

Rosie was born in the Devon town of Plymouth before moving to the market town of Tavistock, and has previously spoken about how much she loves that part of the world.

Serena Williams attends the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show

She was wearing a pink and white dress.

She waved when she arrived.

Caroline Daur attends the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show

Molly Gordon wore a long-legged black dress

Vittoria Ceretti walked the catwalk