    NASCAR Champ Joey Logano Caught Cheating With Illegal Webbed Gloves

    Auto racing champion Joey Logano received a cheating violation for using an illegally modified racing glove with webbed fingers that was clearly against NASCAR’s rules.

    At a press conference in Las Vegas on Saturday, NASCAR officials displayed the glove they had recovered from Logano’s car during a random check at the Atlanta Motor Speedway a week earlier. Logano used the glove at the time trials in Atlanta last weekend, when he qualified second. He was hit with a string of penalties for the violation, including a $10,000 fine, forfeiting his starting position at second and dropping to the back of the field instead, and serving an in-race penalty pass-through on pit road in last week’s Atlanta race.

    Brad Moran, NASCAR’s Cup Series director, explained that all racing gloves must meet safety standards set by SFI and cannot be modified in any way.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

