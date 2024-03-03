Lucy Watson gives birth! The Made in Chelsea star welcomes her first child with her husband James Dunmore

Lucy Watson welcomed her first child with her husband James Dunmore.

The former Made In Chelsea star announced the happy news on Sunday, but did not reveal her baby’s name.

Lucy and James, both 32, looked like doting parents as they cradled the newborn in a sweet black and white snap.

Lucy captioned the touching Instagram post: ‘He’s here (heart emoji) 3/2/24’

His followers and friends were quick to send their congratulations as his sister Tiffany wrote: “My beautiful nephew loves him so much.”

The influencer announced in September 2023 that she was pregnant with her first child while posing with her husband James while on vacation in Mykonos.

She showed off her burgeoning baby bump in the snap and told how the former co-stars were waiting for their ‘little miracle’ after a three-year battle to conceive.

Lucy announced her engagement to James in September 2020, after meeting on the E4 set of Made In Chelsea in 2015.

The former reality stars tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Kefalonia, Greece, in summer 2021.

In January, Lucy shared photos of her bare baby bump as she showed off how much her body had grown in the past three months.

Approaching her eighth month of pregnancy, Lucy posted an updated photo of her baby bump in front of a full-length mirror.

She compared this to a picture from three months earlier and was “blown away” by the progress and how much the female body changes during pregnancy.

A few months earlier in October, Lucy and James shared snaps from their gender reveal party in September, where they found out they were having a baby.

Lucy and James got married in a lavish ceremony in 2021 after meeting on the reality show Made in Chelsea

Lucy and James threw a lavish gender reveal party and gathered their closest friends and family.

Sharing footage of her joyful gender reveal while gathering her closest friends and family, the influencer took to Instagram delighted to learn she will have a son ‘so close in age’ to her nephew, her sister Tiffany Watson’s son Jude.

In a sweet snap during the gender reveal party, the mom-to-be posed for a sweet photo with Tiffany and Jude, whom she shares with husband Cameron McGeehan.

Tiffany’s little one looked adorable in the T-shirt that said, “I may be little but I’m going to be a big cousin.”

Stunned by her gender reveal, Lucy thanked her fans the next day for their kind messages after sharing the happy news on Instagram.

She wrote: ‘Thank you so much for all the lovely messages. We are so excited for our baby…boy’s mom to arrive warm!

‘Here are some more photos from the (very) mini gender reveal we did last month…’

Showing off her baby bump in an Instagram Q&A at the end of November, Lucy revealed that she and James had chosen an “unusual but traditional name.”

Lucy said they were “90 per cent sure” of the name, which is “very unusual but traditional at the same time”.

Lucy shared snaps on Instagram from her gender reveal party in September, after revealing she was expecting a baby with husband James Dunmore.

Showing off her baby bump during the Q&A, Lucy revealed that she and James had chosen an “unusual but traditional name.”

In early February, Lucy revealed she had “started packing for the hospital” as she shared a photo of baby clothes neatly folded inside.

She added: “I’m sure, but James is not 100 percent, but I’m the decisive one and he hates making decisions.”

In the post, Lucy also revealed that she was “terrified” of giving birth and battled terrible morning sickness in the first trimester.

She also looked amazing as she showed off her baby bump in a white lingerie set while posing for a selfie on Instagram Story.

Lucy stood sideways to show off her bump in the matching bra and pants as she held her phone in front of her face for the black and white photo.

The reality star’s journey to pregnancy was an emotional one, as the couple struggled with fertility issues.

In a YouTube video about her fertility journey in November, Lucy opened up about how difficult it was to stay strong throughout her journey, describing that period of her life as an “endless pit of negativity.”

Revealing how she used meditation as a coping mechanism while trying to conceive, she said: ‘Another type of coping mechanism for trying to conceive is meditation.

‘I know it sounds ridiculous, but sometimes you can feel so depressed and like you’re in an endless pit of negativity, you just don’t know how to feel happy.

‘It’s difficult because James and I have been through this. We had this period of time in our life where everything was about one thing after another, not just fertility, and sometimes it could be difficult for us to feel good and happy.’

The former TOWIE star also candidly admitted she is aware there are no guarantees in pregnancy and her journey could end at any time.

Lucy fought back tears as she described her fertility journey as an “endless pit of negativity” and revealed she knows her pregnancy “could end tomorrow” in a candid YouTube video.

Overcome with emotion, Lucy took a deep breath and continued, ‘Basically I’m very grateful for where I am today.

‘I am pregnant with my son. Obviously I know this journey could end tomorrow, or the next day, like I don’t know how long it’s going to last or if we’ll get to the end or get to the point of holding a baby.

“But I’m enjoying every moment and living every day because we’ve fought to get here and we’re so grateful to be here.”

‘I’m choosing to truly love every moment and it’s surreal, it’s still surreal today, but it’s the most amazing feeling and I really hope that anyone who is struggling can experience it too and I hope this video has helped.’

The reality star turned author announced her engagement to her partner James in September 2020, after meeting on the E4 set of Made In Chelsea in 2015.

He left the program a year later.

Lucy and James tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Kefalonia in 2021, but the star admitted the etiquette didn’t change much for the couple.

“We already live together and have been together for seven years, so I’m not a firm believer that once you get married life changes drastically, it is what it is, we seem to be doing well so far,” he explained.

But between weddings and honeymoons, the former Made In Chelsea star admitted she was “in no rush” to return to TV.

Ruling out a return to the E4 reality series, James revealed: “I can safely say it’s probably a no-return to the show.”

