Hugo Duro reveals what he said to Vinicius Jr in heated moment… after the Brazilian scored twice as Real Madrid fought back to draw with Valencia

Valencia striker Hugo Duro has revealed his comments to Vinicius Jr following a heated confrontation between the two after the Real Madrid striker equalized for his team on Saturday night.

Vinicius Jr scored two goals in the second half and Real Madrid came back from 2-0 down to secure a spectacular 2-2 draw at Mestalla.

Real Madrid were then controversially denied a winning goal and Jude Bellingham’s effort was disallowed because the ball had crossed the line after referee Jesús Gil had blown full time.

The English midfielder protested and was sent off in chaotic scenes as Real Madrid players surrounded the referee and pushed and shoved Valencia players.

Duro and Vinicius had previously been involved in a clash after the Brazilian tied the match.

Duro confronted Vinicius after the Brazilian’s second goal brought Real Madrid back to level.

Luka Modric and Jude Bellingham were seen pulling Duro away from the Brazilian winger

Duro claimed after the match that he had spoken to Vinicius about his “disrespectful” goal celebration.

“In the goal he covered his ears with his hands towards the stands and I blamed him and he told me that I did the same thing,” Duro said, according to brand.

‘But it is not the same that I do it at home and that he does it outside the home. If I do it at the Bernabéu they would be angry.

“I think it’s a little disrespectful.

‘I only told him to play because to me he looks like a plane, he looks like a cucumber to me.

“I told him: ‘dedicate yourself to playing because if you did you would be much better than you are.’

“On a football level I only have words of praise because he is almost unstoppable.”

The match marked Real Madrid’s first match at Mestalla since last season’s match was marred by racist abuse directed at Vinicius Jr and three Valencia fans were subsequently banned for life.

Vinicius had covered his ears with both hands in the direction of the Valencia fans.

Vinicius was sent off in last year’s match after hitting Duro.

Valencia fans chanted ‘Vinicius, how stupid are you’ and whistled at the striker during Saturday’s match.

The hosts took the lead in the first half thanks to Duro, and Roman Yaremchuk doubled their lead in the 30th minute.

Vinicius scored a goal in stoppage time at the end of the first half, before the end where spectators had racially abused him last season.

He appeared to say something to the fans behind the goal after knocking the ball out of the net. After returning to the halfway line, Vinicius made the Black Power signal in front of the goal he had just scored.

Vinicius celebrated his second goal by touching his ear to the crowd.

The 23-year-old shared a photo of his Black Power salute on Instagram after the match, adding the caption ‘The fight continues!!’

Duro, who scored his 11th goal of the season for Valencia in the draw, said Saturday’s crowd had shown him “respect.”

“I am happy for all the people of Mestalla and I want to congratulate them because they have shown respect,” said Duro.

“Today I am happy with the behavior.”

The tie left Real Madrid seven points clear at the top of LaLiga, while Valencia remains ninth in the table.