    Cocaine-Encrusted Rollerblades Lead to Big Drug Bust: Police

    Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department

    A pair of suspicious-looking rollerblades whose wheels were “infused” with cocaine led local authorities to seize thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs from a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.

    Homeland Security first flagged a suspicious package from Bogota, Colombia—containing the rollerblades—that was marked for delivery to a house in Kenosha last week, the sheriff’s department said. Customs and Border Patrol assisted as they determined the wheels of the rollerblades were suspicious and then subjected them to a number of laboratory tests.

    “It was then discovered the wheels were infused with a gelatin-like substance that tested positive for the presence of cocaine,” the sheriff’s department said in their statement.

