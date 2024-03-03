Cocaine-Encrusted Rollerblades Lead to Big Drug Bust: Police

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department

A pair of suspicious-looking rollerblades whose wheels were “infused” with cocaine led local authorities to seize thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs from a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.

Homeland Security first flagged a suspicious package from Bogota, Colombia—containing the rollerblades—that was marked for delivery to a house in Kenosha last week, the sheriff’s department said. Customs and Border Patrol assisted as they determined the wheels of the rollerblades were suspicious and then subjected them to a number of laboratory tests.

“It was then discovered the wheels were infused with a gelatin-like substance that tested positive for the presence of cocaine,” the sheriff’s department said in their statement.

Read more at The Daily Beast.