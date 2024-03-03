Nikki Haley says she’s not bound by RNC commitment to endorse Trump because ‘it’s not the same RNC’

Republican challenger Nikki Haley said Sunday that she was not bound by the Republican National Committee’s commitment to endorse former President Donald Trump.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Sunday that she was not bound by the Republican National Committee’s commitment to endorse former President Donald Trump because “it’s not the same Republican National Committee.”

Haley, along with the other 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls, had to sign a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee if they wanted to participate in the Republican primary debates, all of which Trump skipped.

Meet the Press’ Kristen Welker asked the former U.N. ambassador on Sunday if she still felt obligated to keep the promise as she remains Trump’s final Republican challenger in the 2024 GOP primary.

“No, I think I’ll make whatever decision I want,” Haley said, also noting that “the RNC is not the same RNC anymore.”

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel is leaving her post on Friday, and Trump has already endorsed North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley to take her place, as well as his daughter-in-law Lara Trump to serve as co-president.

LOOK: @NikkiHaley says she doesn’t feel obligated by the Republican National Committee’s commitment (which she made when she took the debate stage) to support the eventual Republican nominee. “I think I’ll make the decision I want to make.” pic.twitter.com/3H37jwOE5D — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 3, 2024

Trump also gave the nod to his top campaign adviser, Chris LaCivita, to take over as the party’s chief operating officer.

At recent campaign stops, Haley has criticized these moves, arguing that the party should not be taken over by the MAGA wing as long as she remains in the race.

However, Haley’s path to the nomination is narrowing rapidly and will likely be mathematically impossible by the middle of this month.

On Tuesday, voters in 16 states and one U.S. territory will vote in the “Super Tuesday” primaries.

Welker pressed Haley on whether she would drop out of the race if she didn’t win anywhere.

‘I have always said that this has to be competitive. As long as we are competitive, as long as we show that there is a place for us, I will continue to fight. It has always been like this,” said the former UN ambassador.

The Meet the Press host then asked Haley how she defined being “competitive” if she didn’t win a single state.

Former President Donald Trump (pictured) and Haley will be on the ballot in 16 states and one territory this week for the so-called ‘Super Tuesday’ primaries.

‘Well, first, let’s see what happens on Super Tuesday. I don’t like looking at what ifs or what-ifs. “I think we always have to live in the moment,” Haley responded.

Welker then asked Haley if she was prepared to stay in the race to the Republican National Convention in July.

‘If people want to see me advance, they will show it. They will demonstrate it in their votes. They will demonstrate it in their donations. “They’ll show it in the fact that they want us to move forward,” Haley said.

The conversation then turned to whether Haley would ultimately endorse Trump.

The former South Carolinian told Welker that she feared another term from President Joe Biden over Trump, but also said she was unsure whether Trump would adhere to the Constitution during a second term.

On the broader issue, Haley was noncommittal.

“Well, when everyone asks Donald Trump if he would support me, then I’ll talk about it,” Haley said. “But right now my focus is on, ‘How do we reach so many voters?’ How do we win?” I want the American people to see that they don’t have to live this way. There is a way forward. And we can do it with someone who can put in eight years, who can constantly focus on results and not negativity and the baggage we have at this moment.