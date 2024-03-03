Sun. Mar 3rd, 2024

    News

    Netanyahu Rebukes Israeli Rival Ahead of Washington Trip

    By

    Mar 3, 2024 , , , , ,
    Netanyahu Rebukes Israeli Rival Ahead of Washington Trip

    Abir Sultan/Pool/AFP via Getty

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused a top Israeli cabinet official of effectively undermining him for coming to the U.S. on an unauthorized trip for war talks, widening the rift between Israel and the U.S. over the direction of the war in Gaza.

    Netanyahu told Benny Gantz, a political rival who joined the cabinet following the Oct. 7 attack, that Israel has “just one prime minister,” a source told the Associated Press. Gantz is scheduled to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday, along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.

    Netanyahu’s allies fear Gantz’s trip risks undercutting the prime minister’s positions on the war, and the Israeli embassy was ordered to boycott Gantz upon his arrival, according to the Financial Times. The U.S. meanwhile believes Gantz represents a better barometer of where Israel’s citizens stand on the war effort and a potential two-state solution, according to the Times.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    How a simple Montecito liquor store became a hangout for A-list celebrities and billionaires, including Oprah, Steve Martin and Katy Perry.

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Erling Haaland endears himself to jubilant Man City supporters by hilariously recreating the Poznan celebration on the pitch after his late goal completes comeback derby win

    Mar 3, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    How a simple Montecito liquor store became a hangout for A-list celebrities and billionaires, including Oprah, Steve Martin and Katy Perry.

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Erling Haaland endears himself to jubilant Man City supporters by hilariously recreating the Poznan celebration on the pitch after his late goal completes comeback derby win

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Researchers just discovered a massive ‘jacuzzi bubbling with almost pure hydrogen’ — a lucrative source of clean energy

    Mar 3, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy