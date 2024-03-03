Sun. Mar 3rd, 2024

    Erling Haaland endears himself to jubilant Man City supporters by hilariously recreating the Poznan celebration on the pitch after his late goal completes comeback derby win

    The Manchester City forward recreated Poznan after scoring in the derby
    Erling Haaland’s late goal sealed City’s comeback win over Man United
    By Ryan Walker

    Published: 15:06 EST, March 3, 2024 | Updated: 15:07 EST, March 3, 2024

    Erling Haaland joined Manchester City fans enjoying the final minutes of their derby victory over arch-rivals Man United and recreated his celebration on the pitch.

    The City striker sealed three crucial points in the Premier League title race by scoring his team’s third goal in stoppage time after taking advantage of a United error.

    Haaland fired his shot past Andre Onana into the bottom corner to complete City’s comeback and was delighted by the celebrations that took place inside a raucous Etihad.

    City fans performing their famous Poznan dance by jumping with their backs onto the pitch were accompanied by Haaland, who briefly recreated the dance.

