Jamie Laing admits he’s been “struggling for eight years” to land a new Radio 1 gig as he defends himself amid backlash: “I’m not just a posh idiot!”

Jamie Laing has admitted she has been “struggling for eight years” to land a job at Radio 1 after furious listeners criticized her new role.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 35, hit back at the trolls and defended herself amid the backlash, claiming she worked hard to get the job.

Jamie replaces Jordan North, 34, who left the legendary show Going Home after a decade on the BBC station, effective March 4.

When speaking about the hate, Jamie addressed the misconception that he simply “took on the role” and said he “had to earn his colors” to earn the job.

During an interview with the Sunday Times, he said: “I’ve been trying to get this job for eight years, constantly working, constantly asking to do small spaces.

Jamie Laing, 35, admitted she has been “struggling for eight years” to land a job at Radio 1 after furious listeners criticized her new role.

The former Made In Chelsea star hit back at the trolls and defended herself amid the backlash, claiming she worked hard to get the gig.

“Nobody here gets a job because their mom or dad helped them get it. You have to earn your colors.’

‘I guess what people see now is that maybe I’m not just a posh idiot. After years of podcasting, the audience was like, “Oh, wait, we trust this person.”

Jamie also said that the hate and doubt he receives from people pushes him to go further and “lights a fire inside of him.”

Jamie will appear Monday to Thursday, 3.30pm-6pm, alongside radio co-presenter Vick Hope.

Fans were shocked by the news, with one furious listener writing on Twitter: “Ffs radio 1 has become the posh boys club.”

Unfazed by the reaction, Jamie addressed his new role in an Instagram post at the time, writing that it felt “unreal” to join the Radio 1 family.

He wrote: “Guys, firstly, I am beyond excited to be joining the incredible Vick Hope on BBC Radio 1’s host show.

“Jordan North is a complete pro/legend, he’s left some big shoes to fill, so I’ll do my best to do him and the show justice, and working alongside the crazy Vick Hope is incredible.”

Jamie replaces Jordan North (pictured), 34, who left the legendary show Going Home after a decade on the BBC station, starting March 4.

When speaking about the hate, Jamie addressed the misconception that he simply “took on the role” and said he “had to earn his colors” to earn the job.

During an interview with the Sunday Times, he said: “I’ve been trying to get this job for eight years, constantly working, constantly asking to do small spaces.”

He added: “I guess what people see now is that maybe I’m not just a posh idiot.” After years of podcasting, the audience was like, “Oh, wait, we trust this person.”

“I have always loved music and radio and grew up a fan of Radio 1, so officially joining the BBC Radio 1 family feels surreal.

Many of you will know that I am never happier than when I am in front of the microphone, chatting to people, sharing stories, having fun and continuing that throughout the journey will be crazy in the best way.

I will put everything I have into making it the best show possible for the listeners who love it so much. Now let’s go!! Radio 1 baby! Jaime x.’

Jamie is a broadcaster and producer who currently co-hosts the hit Radio 1 podcast 6 Degrees by Jamie and Spencer.

He can also be heard on the popular NewlyWeds podcast which he hosts with his wife Sophie Habboo.

The personality tied the knot on April 14, 2023 in London before heading to Marbella for a second wedding in front of friends and family on May 20, 2023.

Commenting on the appointment, Jamie said in a press release: “I have loved every minute I have been on air with Radio 1 over the last few years, so joining Vick on Drivetime is simply incredible.”

“Working with Vick is an absolute dream, so I’m beyond excited to get started and keep listeners company on their journey home.”

Unfazed by the reaction, Jamie addressed his new role in an Instagram post, writing that it felt “unreal” to join the Radio 1 family.

Show bosses wrote: ‘Radio 1 will say goodbye to Jordan North.’ “Jordan has been behind some of the funniest and most entertaining moments on air over the years and has been a constant source of inspiration.”

But fans weren’t happy and shared: ‘Oh yeah, the famous music expert… why don’t you have people who actually know about music? Absolutely ridiculous…

“I won’t listen to that any more than another useless celebrity on the radio or TV, why is there so much obsession with all these talentless people made into us?”

Radio 1 will say goodbye to Jordan, who has been heard on Radio 1 for the last 10 years and his first major show was Radio 1’s Greatest Hits on Sundays.

He was announced as co-host of BBC Radio 1’s daily drive show in 2021, alongside Vick.

In 2020, the presenter finished second on the 20th series of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, before completing an epic 100-mile rowing challenge from London to Burnley for Comic Relief in March 2022. .

Radio 1 director Aled Haydn Jones said: ‘Jordan has enjoyed great support from the station and listeners, developing his talent to present multiple programs across the network.

He has been behind some of the funniest and most entertaining moments on air over the years and has been a constant source of inspiration for younger presenters.

Fans were shocked by the news, with one angry listener writing on Twitter: “Ffs radio 1 has become the posh boys club.”

Further devastation ensued, with fans writing: “Oh yeah the famous music expert…why don’t you have people who actually know about music? It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

In the original announcement post, bosses wrote: ‘Radio 1 will say goodbye to Jordan North. Jordan has been behind some of the funniest and most entertaining moments on air over the years, and has been a constant source of inspiration.

Jordan is pictured with co-star Vick in October.

‘Jordan has been an incredible presenter and valued colleague at Radio 1, and I am very proud of his career with us.

“He has always connected with the Radio 1 audience through his shows and projects, as demonstrated by the huge amount of money raised for Comic Relief during his rowing trip from London to Burnley.”

He added: “I am very excited to officially welcome Jamie to the Radio 1 family. From his hugely popular BBC podcast to his appearances on the network, he has been loved by our young audiences.

“Their infectious energy and love of music and culture will bring an exciting new element to Drivetime. I can’t wait for people to hear all the exciting new ideas Vick and Jamie have cooked up.”