Caitlin Clark BREAKS the NCAA’s all-time points record as the Iowa superstar becomes the leading scorer in school history in her final home appearance.

Pete Maravich’s old college scoring record stands at 3,667 points from 1970.

Clark accomplished the feat on a free throw resulting from a technical foul.

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Caitlin Clark has become the NCAA’s all-time overall scoring leader, surpassing the record held by LSU alum Pete Maravich during Iowa’s game Sunday against Ohio State.

Clark set the record on the second attempt with a pair of free throws following a technical foul.

Maravich had held the record since 1970, when his legendary career at LSU ended with 3,677 points.

Clark’s first attempt at the record, a 40-foot shot from beyond the Hawkeye logo, hit the front rim.

Clark earned the pair of free throws after referees deemed Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon had made unnecessary contact with her after the Buckeyes forward committed a personal foul.

Clark set the all-time college basketball score on Sunday for Iowa against Ohio State

Earlier this week, Clark had declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, ending her career at Iowa after this month’s NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes are 25-4 and are all but guaranteed a top-4 berth in the NCAA Tournament, meaning Iowa would host first- and second-round games in the postseason tournament.

Clark will likely get two more chances to play in front of home crowds in a few weeks, but Sunday is Senior Day.

Plus, the NCAA is never a guarantee. A loss to Ohio State on Sunday and a drop in the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten Conference Tournament opener could cause them to fall in the standings.

Clark now has the rest of his college career to add to his record.