Sophie Turner bundles up in a stylish black coat while out and about with handsome boyfriend Peregrine Pearson in Paris.

Sophie Turner bundled up in a chic black coat as she stepped out in Paris with her new boyfriend Peregrine Pearson on Sunday.

The actress, 27, couldn’t wipe the smile off her face as she left a luxury hotel with the real estate developer, 29, in the French capital.

The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official in January, stayed two steps apart while out for the night.

Sophie looked effortlessly chic in a black ensemble, teamed with white sandals as she showed off her impeccable style during Paris Fashion Week.

Peregrine put on a casual look in black jeans, a plaid shirt, and wore trendy black and white sneakers.

Sophie, who is divorcing Joe Jonas, shared a series of snaps from her ski trip with Peregrine as she confirmed their relationship.

Peregrine is the eldest son and heir of Michael Pearson, the 4th Viscount Cowdray, a former film producer who owns a significant part of the Pearson media empire.

While Sophie is said to be worth a whopping £10 million, this pales in comparison to Peregrine’s family fortune, which is said to be over £224 million.

He has a £5million home in Chelsea, while his father owns a huge mansion in West Sussex with 22 bedrooms and 16,500 acres of land.

His ancestral estate is home to the Cowdray Park Polo Club, which has ten fields and hosts more than 450 matches each year.

The prestigious club hosts the annual Gold Cup, where both Prince William and Prince Harry have played.

Peregrine previously admitted that despite being the heir to the sprawling property, which also features a farm shop and cafe, he does not play polo himself.

He told the Telegraph in 2018: “I’m taking lessons, I grew up riding and in the next few years it’s something I can see myself doing a lot more.”

It comes after Sophie (pictured, second from right) and British aristocrat Peregrine (far right) made their relationship Instagram official in January.

Sophie’s ex Joe also moved on and was spotted on a romantic ski trip in Aspen, Colorado, in early January with pageant queen-turned-model Stormi Bree.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September 2023 and their custody battle over their daughters Willa, three, and Delphine, 17 months, made headlines around the world (pictured in March 2023).

Rumors had already circulated that Joe had hooked up with Stormi, one-time Miss Teen USA, amid his divorce from Sophie.

The couple added fuel to the fire by enjoying a romantic ski trip together in the celebrity-studded Colorado resort town.

Stormi and Joe could be seen sharing an affectionate laugh as they rode the chairlift side by side before hitting the slopes together.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September 2023 and their custody battle over their daughters Willa, three, and Delphine, 17 months, made headlines around the world.

In early January, Sophie asked the judge presiding over her case to dismiss her child abduction lawsuit against him after they finally worked out a custody plan.

The exes were previously involved in a major conflict over where their children would live and Sophie claimed Joe prevented them from traveling to the UK with her by withholding the children’s passports.

Sophie and Joe started dating in 2016. They got engaged in 2017 and shot-married in May 2019 before getting properly married a month later.