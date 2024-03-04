Mon. Mar 4th, 2024

    ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Gremlins’ Voice Actor Mark Dodson Dies at 64

    'Star Wars' and 'Gremlins' Voice Actor Mark Dodson Dies at 64

    The man who lent his voice to a lineup of Hollywood’s favorite little weirdos passed away on Saturday, his family confirmed.

    Mark Dodson, 64, suffered a heart attack while he was sleeping in Evansville, Indiana, ahead of a scheduled appearance at Horror Con, his daughter Ciara told TMZ. Dodson “never ceased making me proud,” Ciara told the outlet.

    The voice actor got his big break in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in 1983. He voiced the tiny attendant of Jabba the Hutt known as Salacious Crumb, whose distinct, high-pitched cackle rang out multiple times in the film.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

