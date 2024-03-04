‘Star Wars’ and ‘Gremlins’ Voice Actor Mark Dodson Dies at 64

Original Funko via YouTube

The man who lent his voice to a lineup of Hollywood’s favorite little weirdos passed away on Saturday, his family confirmed.

Mark Dodson, 64, suffered a heart attack while he was sleeping in Evansville, Indiana, ahead of a scheduled appearance at Horror Con, his daughter Ciara told TMZ. Dodson “never ceased making me proud,” Ciara told the outlet.

The voice actor got his big break in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in 1983. He voiced the tiny attendant of Jabba the Hutt known as Salacious Crumb, whose distinct, high-pitched cackle rang out multiple times in the film.

Read more at The Daily Beast.