PLAYER RATINGS: England’s most exciting player Phil Foden wins it for Man City as Marcus Rashford fades away despite his stunning strike… while one £55m City star struggles to live up to his early-season form

Manchester City kept the pressure on Liverpool in the Premier League title race by closing the gap on the league leaders to just one point after coming from behind to defeat city rivals Manchester United by 3-1 on Sunday.

It was a game from start to finish that featured two stunning goals, with Marcus Rashford putting the visitors ahead with a thunderous shot from around 22 yards for his sixth goal of the season in all competitions.

United resisted City’s attacks in the first half, with Erling Haaland coming agonizingly close to an equaliser, converting a chance from meters over the bar. Despite this, Pep Guardiola’s side eventually pulled a goal back, with Phil Foden firing a sensational long-range shot into the top left corner of the goal after the break.

Foden then doubled his tally again in the 80th minute to give the hosts a 2-1 lead, before Erling Haaland scored his 18th Premier League goal of the season to move two goals clear of Ollie Watkins in the top of the league’s top scorers table.

Mail Sport’s Jack Gaughan and Chris Wheeler provide their player ratings for Sunday’s Manchester derby.

Ederson – 7

Nothing more to save than Marcus Rashford’s unstoppable shot. Crucial intervention as United broke late.

Kyle Walker – 7

His pace contributed to a couple of big moments defensively. He occasionally loses the ball when he advances.

Ruben Dias – 7

Some tricky moments in which United went long. He calmed down as the game went on. He moved into midfield very well.

Nathan Ake – 7

Smart moments to get away from problems. Marginally, Bruno Fernandes played on the side for the first match.

Juan Piedras – 7

Real midfielder instead of a hybrid.

Seda on the ball in the same way as in last year’s Champions League final.

Rodri – 8.5

Key to the last goal. Some brilliant projection during the match – a difficult task given United’s first route counter-attacking strategy.

Phil Foden – 9

Constantly the brightest spark for champions. He won the game for them. England’s most exciting player.

Kevin De Bruyne – 7.5

A slightly rushed game on a day when City knew they had to win. Still, he moved City forward with real purpose.

Bernard Silva – 8

Important role in City’s slowdown after the break. Everywhere: he ended up playing in three different positions.

Jeremy Doku – 5

Another disappointing afternoon for the winger, who is struggling to live up to his performances from earlier in the season.

Erling Haaland – 7

Contender for Miss of the Season just before half-time, but then concluded the match in stoppage time.

Substitutes

Julián Álvarez (by Doku, 59) – 7

Oscar Bobb (by Foden, 90) – N/A

Manager

pep guardiola – 7

You’ll be upset that your team conceded first at half-time, but you’ll love how your team fought back into the game. Álvarez came on for Doku just before the hour mark, who produced the assist for Foden’s second.

André Onana – 6.5

He denied Foden a one-on-one in the first half and made excellent reflex saves to deny Rodri and Doku as well. He cannot be blamed for any of the goals.

Diogo Dalot – 6

He had his hands full with Doku for an hour and kept him relatively calm before switching to left back, where he struggled.

Rafael Varane – 6.5

He led the defensive effort and managed to contain Haaland until injury time.

Johnny Evans – 6

Age and a slight knock were against him, but he used his experience to help United try to withstand almost continuous pressure.

Victor Lindelof – 5

Playing against the Swede at left back was always Utd’s weak link and this was demonstrated when he couldn’t get close enough to Foden to score the equaliser.

Scott McTominay – 5

He played as an extra midfielder to try to give more protection to the back four. It worked for a while, but United were fighting a losing battle.

casemiro – 6.5

So deep that he sometimes occupied the third center position. He made some important blocks but almost gave Haaland a goal with a bad header.

Kobbie Mainoo – 6

Another United man who stood in the way of everything City had to offer.

He left before Foden’s decisive second goal.

Mark Rashford – 6.5

He opened the scoring with a stunning goal, but then missed a couple of chances and faded long before he was gone.

Bruno Fernandez – 7

He played as a false nine and did well to set up the goal for Rashford.

There was no lack of effort but it was all in vain.

Alejandro Garnacho – 5

With United on the back foot, this was never going to be his type of game and he struggled to get into it.

Substitutes

Amrabat (for Mainoo 82) – 4.5

Antonio (by Rashford 75) – 5

Kambwala (for Evans 60) – 5.5

Manager

ten witches – 6

He said he wanted to overload the midfield and cause “a bit of confusion”. It worked for a while, but the gulf between these two teams is too big.